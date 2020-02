Fuertes vientos y lluvia: el pronóstico del tiempo para este viernes en Nueva York

Wind Advisories for southeastern coastal sections of Connecticut, along with Suffolk County on Long Island have been upgraded to a High Wind Warning. Wind Advisories remain in effect elsewhere. The high wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect from 1 pm to 7 pm on Friday. pic.twitter.com/m4RBRlZBLo

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 7, 2020