Emiten alerta de nieve para este sábado en Nueva York

Winter Weather Advisories in effect from 10 AM Saturday til 1 AM Sunday for northeast New Jersey, the upper boroughs of NYC, the lower Hudson Valley in NY, and southern Connecticut, for 2-5" of snowfall. Lower amounts of 1-2" expected along the coast before a change to rain. pic.twitter.com/7ADArQdpMF

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 17, 2020