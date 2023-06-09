null: nullpx
TV Local NOW
Logo image

70ºF

Desfile Puertorriqueño

Desfile Nacional Puertorriqueño en Nueva York: estas son las calles que cerrarán este domingo

“Música, Cultura y Alegría” es el motivo del Desfile Nacional Puertorriqueño en Nueva York. El evento programado para este domingo 11 de junio se llevará a cabo en la Quinta Avenida a partir de las 11:00 am.
Publicado 9 Jun 2023 – 05:12 PM EDT | Actualizado 9 Jun 2023 – 05:12 PM EDT
Comparte
Cargando Video...

El Desfile Nacional Puertorriqueño en Nueva York está programado para este domingo 11 de junio desde las 11 de la mañana.

Con el tema “Música, Cultura y Alegría” los diferentes grupos planean recorrer 35 cuadras por la Quinta Avenida

Estas serán las calles que cerrarán este domingo 11 de junio

44th Street – 48th Street entre 6th Avenue y Madison.

5th Avenue entre la 43rd Street y 44th Street.

5th Avenue entre 44th Street y 79th Street.

Más sobre Desfile Puertorriqueño

UNIVISION 41 NUEVA YORK

El Desfile Puertorriqueño regresó con éxito a Nueva York y así lo vivieron cientos de turistas y locales

3:17
PR PARADE/Desfile Puertorriqueño 2022 NYC (8).jpeg
PR PARADE/Desfile Puertorriqueño 2022 NYC (12).jpeg
UNIVISION 41 NUEVA YORK

"Yo soy boricua, pa’ que tú lo sepas": Así el Desfile Nacional Puertorriqueño en NYC

12 Contenidos
Estas son las calles que estarán cerradas por el Desfile Nacional de Puerto Rico en Nueva York
UNIVISION 41 NUEVA YORK

Estas son las calles que estarán cerradas por el Desfile Nacional de Puerto Rico en Nueva York

2 min de lectura
UNIVISION 41 NUEVA YORK

Más de un millón de personas participarían en el Desfile Nacional Puertorriqueño en Nueva York

3:04

5th Avenue entre 79th Street y 84th Street.

82nd Street – 83rd Street entre 5th Avenue y Park Avenue.

81st Street entre 5th Avenue y Madison Avenue.

80th Street entre 5th Avenue y Park Avenue.

79th Street entre 5th Avenue y Madison Avenue.

70th Street entre 5th Avenue y Madison Avenue.

69th Street entre 5th Avenue y Madison Avenue.

66th Street entre 5th Avenue y Madison Avenue.

Loading
Cargando galería
Comparte
RELACIONADOS:Desfile PuertorriqueñoNueva YorkDiáspora puertorriqueña

Nuestro streaming gratis y en español. Entretenimiento sin límites, en vivo y on-demand

Mas de 100 Canales con tus Novelas y Películas favoritas
MÁS ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mas de 100 Canales con tus Novelas y Películas favoritas

Ver Ahora
Disfruta lo mejor de la Liga MX, las 24 horas del día
MÁS DEPORTES

Disfruta lo mejor de la Liga MX, las 24 horas del día

Ver Ahora
Conversaciones en profundidad con famosos y talentos de habla hispana
MÁS ENTREVISTAS

Conversaciones en profundidad con famosos y talentos de habla hispana

Ver Ahora