Desfile Nacional Puertorriqueño en Nueva York: estas son las calles que cerrarán este domingo
El Desfile Nacional Puertorriqueño en Nueva York está programado para este domingo 11 de junio desde las 11 de la mañana.
Con el tema “Música, Cultura y Alegría” los diferentes grupos planean recorrer 35 cuadras por la Quinta Avenida
Estas serán las calles que cerrarán este domingo 11 de junio
44th Street – 48th Street entre 6th Avenue y Madison.
5th Avenue entre la 43rd Street y 44th Street.
5th Avenue entre 44th Street y 79th Street.
5th Avenue entre 79th Street y 84th Street.
82nd Street – 83rd Street entre 5th Avenue y Park Avenue.
81st Street entre 5th Avenue y Madison Avenue.
80th Street entre 5th Avenue y Park Avenue.
79th Street entre 5th Avenue y Madison Avenue.
70th Street entre 5th Avenue y Madison Avenue.
69th Street entre 5th Avenue y Madison Avenue.
66th Street entre 5th Avenue y Madison Avenue.