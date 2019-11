Buscan a sospechoso de acuchillar a joven de 19 años en estación del metro en Queens

🚨WANTED🚨for Assault On 11/14/19 (7:00 AM) in the Union Turnpike/Kew Gardens subway station staircase Queens. @NYPD112pct💰Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?☎️📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/1IGSweNR88

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 15, 2019