Decenas de escuelas cerrarán este jueves debido a los incendios en el sur de California

Además, l as siguientes escuelas y aulas operadas por la Oficina de Educación del Condado de Ventura estarán cerradas el jueves 31 de octubre:

ACCESS, Dwire School, Gateway Community School, James Foster School, La Mariposa School, Las Colinas Middle School, Phoenix Airport, Phoenix Los Nogales, Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center, Ritchen Preschool, Sunkist School, Triggs School, Triton Academy, Williams Preschool and the Career Education Center locations in Camarillo and Moorpark. In addition, Boswell School, Penfield School and our classrooms at Balboa Middle School and Ventura High School are closed Thursday for their regularly scheduled Fall Break. The only Ventura County Office of Education schools that will be open Thursday are Ojai TEAMS and Providence School.