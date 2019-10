Pronostican ola de frío para el sur del Valle, mientras que emiten nueva alerta roja por fuertes vientos

A Hard Freeze Watch remains in effect for the Kern County Desert areas from 300 am PDT Thursday until 900 am PDT Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop below 28 Degrees F across much of this area for the first time this season on Thursday morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/R41gPCE4Xv

— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) October 29, 2019