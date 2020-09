Residentes de estas áreas deben estar preparados para evacuar debido al avance del incendio Creek

As wildfires rage statewide, this is an important reminder to always have a disaster preparedness plan ready if ordered to evacuate. Build an emergency kit, know your evacuation routes, and listen to local authorities. https://t.co/jVbbGoNvzt#NationalPreparedessMonth pic.twitter.com/qsCXa8Ltwi

— Cal OES (@Cal_OES) September 9, 2020