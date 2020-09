90,000 clientes de PG & E en California sufren nuevos apagones debido al riesgo de incendios forestales

Dry fuels, gusty winds and low humidity can increase fire behavior. We're forecasting elevated fire conditions today and Monday due to east winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph and RH values getting down to 20 to 30 percent. Outdoor burning is not recommended. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nAs48iUITW

— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) September 27, 2020