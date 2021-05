Ex senador estatal republicano anuncia candidatura para gobernador de Texas

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 29: Texas State Sen Don Huffines speaks at a rally by Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at Galley's Dallas the day before Super Tuesday February 29, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. Candidates have spread themselves out over the U.S. in the lead up to Super Tuesday where twelve states will hold primary voting. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images) Crédito: Stewart F. House/Getty Images