Gasolina gratis: estos son los barrios y suburbios donde serán las entregas. Conoce la estación más cercana a ti
El próximo 24 de marzo a partir de las 7 am en gasolineras seleccionadas en el área de Chicago y suburbios se estarán entregando cientos de galones de gasolina gratis.
Esta entrega se hace en medio del mayor aumento del precio de la gasolina desde el 2014. En Illinois el precio del galón, según cifras de AAA es de $4.5 mientras que en Chicago supera los $ 4.7 por galón.
Estos son los vecindarios y suburbios donde se estará ofreciendo combustible gratis:
Gage Park
Shell at 5230 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL
Humboldt Park
Citgo at 1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL
Rogers Park
Amoco at 7201 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Bridgeport
Citgo at 501 W 31st St., Chicago, IL
West Elsdon
BP at 4401 W 55th St., Chicago IL
Garfield Ridge
Shell at 6434 W Archer, Chicago, IL
Lawndale
Amoco at 4401 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL
Washington Park
Super Save at 48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL
Más sobre Chicago
Austin
Shell at 6129 W North Ave, Chicago, IL
South Austin
Citgo at 5103 W Madison Ave, Chicago, IL
Citgo at 5150 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL
Fernwood
9901 S Halsted, Chicago, IL
East Garfield Park
Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL
Roseland
Super Save at 11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL
9452 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL
Park Manor
Citgo at 6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL
Grand Crossing
BP at 7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL
North Center
BP at 3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL
The Gap
BP at 342 E 35th St., Chicago, IL
Gresham
Clark at 1201 W 87th, Chicago, IL
Cook County
Suburbios del Oeste
Super Save at 101 W Madison, Maywood, IL
BP at 11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL
BP at 5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL
Amoco at 1700 N Mannheim, Stone Park, IL
Mobil at 1101 N LaGrange Park, IL
BP at 17th and Bataan, Broadview, IL
Thornton's at 1125 25th Ave, Bellwood, IL
Shell at 3901 S Harlem, Stickney, IL
BP at 1309 N 25th, Melrose Park, IL
BP at 1601 Oak Park, Berwyn, IL
Suburbios del Norte
Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL
Mobil at 9401 W Higgins, Rosemont, IL
Shell at 2474 Thatcher, River Grove, IL
Shell at 4555 N Nagle, Harwood Heights, IL
Suburbios del Sur
Falcon at 18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL
Citgo at 13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, IL
Exxon Mobil at 1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL
BP at 15857 S Halsted, Harvey, IL
Citgo at 15221 S Halsted, Phoenix, IL
BP at 5548 W 159th, Oak Forest, IL
Citgo at 11901 S Marshfield, Calumet Park, IL
Shell at 11725 S Pulaski, Alsip, IL
Thornton's at 147th & Dixie, Dixmoor, IL
Shell at 385 Sauk Trail, Park Forest, IL
BP at 17450 Kedzie, Hazel Crest, IL
GoLo at 4005 W 135th, Robbins, IL
Falcon at 8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL
Shell at 2401 Lincoln Hwy, Olympia Fields, IL