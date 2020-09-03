Este jueves estarán ofreciendo gratis la vacuna contra la influenza en 17 centros geriátricos de Chicago
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
CHICAGO, Illinois.- El Departamento de Servicios de Apoyo a Familias de Illinois ofrecerá vacunas gratuitas contra la gripe a las personas mayores hoy jueves en varios asilos de toda la ciudad, de 9:30 a 11:30 a.m.
Aquellos que tengan seguro médico deben llevar sus tarjetas, mientras que quienes no tengan pueden recibir la vacuna contra la gripe sin costo alguno.
Esto centros son los que ofrecerán la vacuna gratuitamente:
Abbott Park Senior Center, 49 E. 95th St.
Auburn Gresham Senior Center, 1040 W. 79th St.
Chatham Senior Center, 8300 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Garfield Ridge Senior Center, 5674-B. S. Archer Ave.
Pilsen Senior Center, 2021 S. Morgan St.
Roseland Senior Center, 10426 S. Michigan Ave.
South Chicago Senior Center, 9233 S. Burley Ave.
Southeast Senior Center, 1767 E. 79th St.
Southwest Center, 6117 S. Kedzie Ave.
Austin Senior Center, 5071 W. Congress Pkwy.
Central West Senior Center, 2102 W. Ogden Ave.
West Town Senior Center, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.
Kelvin Park Senior Center, 2715 N. Cicero Ave.
Northeast Senior Center, 2019 W. Lawrence Ave.
Northwest Senior Center, 3160 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Norwood Park Senior Center, 5801 N. Natoma Ave.
Portage Park, 4100 N. Long
También le puede interesar:
Estos son los pasos que debes seguir para ejercer el voto por correo en Illinois
Presiona aquí para reaccionar