Mural honrará a las personas que murieron durante la pandemia de coronavirus

A young man arranges skeletons on a Day of the Dead altar at a tent encampment at Multifamiliar Tlalpan, where nine people died when a building collapsed in the Sept. earthquake, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. People in Mexico are marking this year’s holiday by remembering the people killed in the Sept. 19 earthquake. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Crédito: Rebecca Blackwell/Ap