Tiempo

Viernes con cielos mayormente despejados y condiciones estables

Se espera que predominen las condiciones estables y soleadas, con temperaturas máximas en niveles superiores a los 70 grados.
31 Ene 2020 – 8:30 AM EST

Sube el termómetro en el área de Phoenix este fin de semana. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se esperan mediados a superiores de los 70 grados Fahrenheit el domingo.

En Tucson y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 68 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 37 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, durante el fin de semana el clima dará paso a una tormenta de invierno a principios de la próxima semana.

En Flagstaff, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 25 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera un frente frío para al norte de Arizona el lunes con lluvias y nieve.

Así luce la nieve al norte de Arizona

