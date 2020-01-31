Viernes con cielos mayormente despejados y condiciones estables
Sube el termómetro en el área de Phoenix este fin de semana. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se esperan mediados a superiores de los 70 grados Fahrenheit el domingo.
High pressure building over the area will bring very warm temps to the Phoenix area this weekend. Mid to upper 70s likely with 77 forecast in Phoenix on Sunday. MUCH cooler weather to follow early next week, tho. #azwx pic.twitter.com/XlKnHRltGh
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 31, 2020
En Tucson y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 68 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 37 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, durante el fin de semana el clima dará paso a una tormenta de invierno a principios de la próxima semana.
Warmer temperatures today trough the weekend will give way to a winter storm early next week. pic.twitter.com/SSwjLN6TVw
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 31, 2020
En Flagstaff, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 25 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera un frente frío para al norte de Arizona el lunes con lluvias y nieve.
Breezy N-NE winds through this morning for central Arizona, otherwise fair and warmer weather on the way through Saturday. SW winds develop Sunday-Sunday night. A cold front to move through northern Arizona on Monday with rain and snow showers. #azwx pic.twitter.com/XVEaA7jihC
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 31, 2020