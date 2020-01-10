null: nullpx
Se esperan condiciones mayormente soleadas y estables en Arizona para este viernes

Las temperaturas máximas estarán en niveles de los 60 grados Fahrenheit, con cielos mayormente despejados y condiciones estables.
10 Ene 2020 – 8:24 AM EST

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 61 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, veremos algunas mañanas frías este fin de semana con mínimos en los 30 grados Fahrenheit.

Las lluvias se disminuirán de oeste a este esta mañana al sur del estado. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, áreas como Sierra Vista y Bisbee podrían despertarse con poca nieve. Las temperaturas serán mucho más frescas hoy en día, unos 8-10 grados por debajo de lo normal.

Espere una tarde fría al norte del Arizona hoy. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera que el sábado más cálido que hoy.

