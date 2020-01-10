Se esperan condiciones mayormente soleadas y estables en Arizona para este viernes
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 61 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, veremos algunas mañanas frías este fin de semana con mínimos en los 30 grados Fahrenheit.
We're still expecting COLD morning lows this weekend, falling into the 30s over the lower deserts. Colder outlying areas to approach freezing. Globe area to fall into the upper 20s. Protect your pets! #azwx pic.twitter.com/qvQKCpIOZF
Las lluvias se disminuirán de oeste a este esta mañana al sur del estado. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, áreas como Sierra Vista y Bisbee podrían despertarse con poca nieve. Las temperaturas serán mucho más frescas hoy en día, unos 8-10 grados por debajo de lo normal.
Showers will diminish from west to east this morning. Snow levels are down to around 4000 feet. Areas such as Sierra Vista and Bisbee could wake up to a dusting of snow. Temperatures will be much cooler today running about 8-10 degrees below normal. #azwx pic.twitter.com/CUPT9hz133
Espere una tarde fría al norte del Arizona hoy. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera que el sábado más cálido que hoy.
Expect a cold afternoon across northern Arizona today, with Saturdays high temps 3-6 degrees warmer than today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/kYjE7Dr0rs
