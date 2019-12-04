Regresan las lluvias para este miércoles en Arizona

A few hit and miss showers are expected today thru early Thurs. Rain totals in valleys will generally remain less than 0.10". The highest mountain peaks may see up to a few inches of snow. Otherwise, mild daytime temps remain with highs about 5 degs above normal today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/iwRO7RmJwB

— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 4, 2019