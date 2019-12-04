null: nullpx
Regresan las lluvias para este miércoles en Arizona

Este miércoles se esperan lluvias en la región con temperaturas máximas de 70 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 54 grados.
4 Dic 2019 – 8:16 AM EST

Se prevé que durante las primeras horas de este miércoles se presenten los primeros aguaceros, mientras el termómetro alcanzará máximas de 70 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff reporta posibilidades de fuertes lluvias y nieve al norte del estado. Ante la acumulación de nieve, las vías se podrán volver resbaladizas y peligrosas hasta el jueves por la mañana.

Al sur del estado se esperan algunas lluvias hasta el jueves. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, las montañas al sur del estado pueden recibir varias pulgadas de nieve. De lo contrario, las temperaturas durante el día permanecen con máximas de 5 grados por encima de lo normal hoy.


Al norte de Arizona se viste de blanco tras tormenta invernal

