Regresan las lluvias para este miércoles en Arizona
Se prevé que durante las primeras horas de este miércoles se presenten los primeros aguaceros, mientras el termómetro alcanzará máximas de 70 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix.
Sprinkles/virga making there way into the Phoenix area, expect this to continue for the next several hours before we get a break #azwx pic.twitter.com/NpgIbggdwQ
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 4, 2019
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff reporta posibilidades de fuertes lluvias y nieve al norte del estado. Ante la acumulación de nieve, las vías se podrán volver resbaladizas y peligrosas hasta el jueves por la mañana.
Another Pacific storm system is heading for Arizona. Areas of heavy rain will be possible Wednesday night with elevated snow levels due to a stream of moisture moving in from the south. Go to https://t.co/N9Ov2qeToD for updates. #azwx pic.twitter.com/atVXr4Lx4Q
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 3, 2019
Al sur del estado se esperan algunas lluvias hasta el jueves. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, las montañas al sur del estado pueden recibir varias pulgadas de nieve. De lo contrario, las temperaturas durante el día permanecen con máximas de 5 grados por encima de lo normal hoy.
A few hit and miss showers are expected today thru early Thurs. Rain totals in valleys will generally remain less than 0.10". The highest mountain peaks may see up to a few inches of snow. Otherwise, mild daytime temps remain with highs about 5 degs above normal today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/iwRO7RmJwB
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 4, 2019