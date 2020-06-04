Ola de calor: habilitan centros de alivio para hidratarse debido al calor extremo
Cómo prevenir que el golpe de calor sea mortal
La organización Salvation Army habilitó estaciones a través del valle para atender a las personas que buscan refugio tras las altas temperaturas.
La advertencia de calor excesivo está vigente en los condados Cochise, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, y Yuma.
La organización Salvation Army tiene 12 estaciones de alivio de calor donde cualquier persona que lo necesite puede acudir a los centros y refrescarse con aire acondicionado.
Las siguientes estaciones de alivio de calor estarán abiertas de 11 a.m. a 5 p.m. este jueves, 4 de junio.
- Apache Junction
Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Rd.
- Avondale
Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.
- Chandler
Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.
- Glendale
Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave. Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.
- Mesa
Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.
- Phoenix
Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave. Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave. Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Rd.
The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2
- Surprise
Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.
- Tempe
Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Dr.