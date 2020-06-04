null: nullpx
Ola de calor: habilitan centros de alivio para hidratarse debido al calor extremo

Te explicamos dónde y cuándo puedes acudir a estos lugares para buscar hidratación.
4 Jun 2020 – 11:11 AM EDT

Cómo prevenir que el golpe de calor sea mortal

La organización Salvation Army habilitó estaciones a través del valle para atender a las personas que buscan refugio tras las altas temperaturas.

La advertencia de calor excesivo está vigente en los condados Cochise, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, y Yuma.

La organización Salvation Army tiene 12 estaciones de alivio de calor donde cualquier persona que lo necesite puede acudir a los centros y refrescarse con aire acondicionado.

Las siguientes estaciones de alivio de calor estarán abiertas de 11 a.m. a 5 p.m. este jueves, 4 de junio.


  • Apache Junction

Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Rd.

  • Avondale

Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

  • Chandler

Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

  • Glendale

Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave. Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.

  • Mesa

Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.

  • Phoenix

Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave. Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave. Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Rd.
The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2


  • Surprise

Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

  • Tempe

Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Dr.

En fotos: no corras riesgos y protege a tu mascota de un golpe de calor

