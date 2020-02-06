Jueves soleado con temperaturas frescas en Arizona

Warmer today across southeast Arizona with the warming trend continuing into the weekend where highs will run 5-8 degrees above normal.

Below normal highs return to the area early next week as a weather system brings a chance of valley rain & mountain snow to the area. #azwx pic.twitter.com/k1yVnPOyWw

