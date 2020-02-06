null: nullpx
TV Local NOW
Pronóstico

Jueves soleado con temperaturas frescas en Arizona

El aviso por helada estará vigente en zonas del sur del estado, donde las temperaturas estarán cerca del punto de congelación, por lo que hay que tomar precauciones.
6 Feb 2020 – 8:23 AM EST

¡Abríguese! Se esperan temperaturas muy bajas en horas de la mañana.

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 61 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 36 grados.

En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 59 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 29 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, el termómetro continuara subiendo hasta el fin de semana, donde los máximos alcanzarán 5-8 grados por encima de lo normal.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 49 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 23 grados.


RELACIONADOS:PronósticoClimaArizonaTiempo

Más contenido de tu interés