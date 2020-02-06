Jueves soleado con temperaturas frescas en Arizona
¡Abríguese! Se esperan temperaturas muy bajas en horas de la mañana.
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 61 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 36 grados.
Good news: This morning will be the coldest for the early morning low temps for at least the next several days. Temps are warming across the board! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/0VR9lOVsq2
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 6, 2020
En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 59 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 29 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, el termómetro continuara subiendo hasta el fin de semana, donde los máximos alcanzarán 5-8 grados por encima de lo normal.
Warmer today across southeast Arizona with the warming trend continuing into the weekend where highs will run 5-8 degrees above normal.
Below normal highs return to the area early next week as a weather system brings a chance of valley rain & mountain snow to the area. #azwx pic.twitter.com/k1yVnPOyWw
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 6, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 49 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 23 grados.
After today, a substantial warm up in temperatures is headed our way for the rest of the week. #azwx pic.twitter.com/HV8reobNQA
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 5, 2020