Jueves nublado con pocas probabilidades de lluvia en Arizona
Se esperan precipitaciones ligeras para la noche de este jueves en Phoenix. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, un sistema de clima traerá un 30% de probabilidad de lluvia esta noche. Veremos algunas mañanas frías este fin de semana con mínimos en los 30 grados Fahrenheit.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast for Phoenix. Fast moving weather system to bring a 30% chance of rain tonight but after that, dry and cooler. Actually we will see some cold mornings this weekend with lows in the 30s! #azwx pic.twitter.com/C2UsmMPM4h
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 9, 2020
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera que nieva esta tarde y noche en Flagstaff y sus alrededores. Prepárese para algunas carreteras resbaladizas, especialmente durante el viaje del viernes por la mañana.
We are forecasting light snowfall to develop across western Arizona this afternoon and spread eastward overnight. Be prepared for some slick roads, especially during Friday morning's commute. Clearing moves in from west to east Friday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/52R87inZwL
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 9, 2020
Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 64 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 40 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, esta noche puede ver lluvias y temperaturas más frías.
Low temperatures across the Tucson metro area this morning ranged from the upper 20's to the lower 50's.
Highs this afternoon for the Tucson metro area, under lots of sunshine, will be in the upper 60's to the lower 70's. #azwx pic.twitter.com/2dUGDBz8EQ
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 8, 2020