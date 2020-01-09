Jueves nublado con pocas probabilidades de lluvia en Arizona

Low temperatures across the Tucson metro area this morning ranged from the upper 20's to the lower 50's.

Highs this afternoon for the Tucson metro area, under lots of sunshine, will be in the upper 60's to the lower 70's. #azwx pic.twitter.com/2dUGDBz8EQ

— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 8, 2020