Jueves nublado con pocas probabilidades de lluvia en Arizona

Se esperan precipitaciones ligeras para la noche de este jueves. La temperatura máxima será de 62 grados Fahrenheit.
9 Ene 2020 – 8:33 AM EST

Se esperan precipitaciones ligeras para la noche de este jueves en Phoenix. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, un sistema de clima traerá un 30% de probabilidad de lluvia esta noche. Veremos algunas mañanas frías este fin de semana con mínimos en los 30 grados Fahrenheit.

De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera que nieva esta tarde y noche en Flagstaff y sus alrededores. Prepárese para algunas carreteras resbaladizas, especialmente durante el viaje del viernes por la mañana.

Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 64 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 40 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, esta noche puede ver lluvias y temperaturas más frías.

