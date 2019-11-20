Continuarán las lluvias para las próximas horas en Arizona
¡Aliste el paraguas!
Durante las próximas horas las lluvias persisten con mayor intensidad, mientras el termómetro alcanza temperaturas de 68 grados Fahrenheit.
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en Phoenix ha emitido un aviso de inundación.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has Issued a Flood Advisory. https://t.co/9LIb0AtGDI #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/ykbrrKnRgc
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 20, 2019
Para la región al sur del estado, el servicio meteorológico nacional de Tucson espera ver períodos de lluvias hoy con algunos descansos. La lluvia nuevamente se vuelve más generalizada y pesada más tarde. Además, se espera que la lluvia se convertirá en nieve en las montañas para la noche.
Periods of showers today with some breaks. Rain again becomes more widespread and heavier later today and tonight. Rain will turn to snow in the mountains later this afternoon and evening with heavy snow above 7000 feet tonight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/XYkCfdGHvI
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 20, 2019
Las precipitaciones de leves a moderadas se moverán hacia el norte sobre el corredor Interestatal 40 entre Flagstaff y Holbrook durante la próxima hora. Autoridades del clima reiteran a los conductores que tengan cuidado en las carreteras mojadas.
5:30 AM MST Radar Update - Light to moderate rainfall will be moving northward over the I-40 corridor between Flagstaff and Holbrook over the next hour. Watch out for these wet roadways if you are traveling or commuting to work this morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/dqZF6Zyq05
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 20, 2019