Continuarán las lluvias para las próximas horas en Arizona

Se mantiene vigente la alerta por inundaciones repentinas por lo que autoridades recomienda evitar cruzar áreas inundadas.
20 Nov 2019 – 8:29 AM EST

¡Aliste el paraguas!

Durante las próximas horas las lluvias persisten con mayor intensidad, mientras el termómetro alcanza temperaturas de 68 grados Fahrenheit.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en Phoenix ha emitido un aviso de inundación.

Para la región al sur del estado, el servicio meteorológico nacional de Tucson espera ver períodos de lluvias hoy con algunos descansos. La lluvia nuevamente se vuelve más generalizada y pesada más tarde. Además, se espera que la lluvia se convertirá en nieve en las montañas para la noche.

Las precipitaciones de leves a moderadas se moverán hacia el norte sobre el corredor Interestatal 40 entre Flagstaff y Holbrook durante la próxima hora. Autoridades del clima reiteran a los conductores que tengan cuidado en las carreteras mojadas.


Lluvias azotan el sur de Arizona

