Continuarán las lluvias para las próximas horas en Arizona

5:30 AM MST Radar Update - Light to moderate rainfall will be moving northward over the I-40 corridor between Flagstaff and Holbrook over the next hour. Watch out for these wet roadways if you are traveling or commuting to work this morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/dqZF6Zyq05

— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 20, 2019