Cielos parcialmente nublados y condiciones estables para este jueves

Las temperaturas máximas estarán cerca de los 70 grados Fahrenheit. Predominarán las condiciones estables con algunas nubes.
13 Feb 2020 – 08:25 AM EST

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 68 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados. Se esperan cielos mayormente soleados y condiciones secas en Phoenix, un gran día para actividades al aire libre.

En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 66 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados. Continuará subiendo el termómetro durante los próximos días. Se espera que las temperaturas máximas en Tucson lleguen a los 70 gradaos Fahrenheit este fin de semana.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 49 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 16 grados.

Al sur del estado las nevadas provocaron el cierre de una montaña

