Cielos parcialmente nublados y condiciones estables para este jueves
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 68 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados. Se esperan cielos mayormente soleados y condiciones secas en Phoenix, un gran día para actividades al aire libre.
#Phoenix will enjoy a very pleasant warming trend into the weekend with an increase of clouds next week. Lows will stay mostly below normal through the period with chilly nights. A great week for outside activities. Enjoy the weather! @AZWX pic.twitter.com/1x1h7ldlzP
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 13, 2020
En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 66 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados. Continuará subiendo el termómetro durante los próximos días. Se espera que las temperaturas máximas en Tucson lleguen a los 70 gradaos Fahrenheit este fin de semana.
A warming trend will continue over the next few days with highs in Tucson returning to the 70's this weekend. Have a great day! #azwx pic.twitter.com/BLIxBplgIO
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 13, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 49 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 16 grados.
A gradual warming trend will take place over the next four days. The warmest day for most locations will be Sunday. Check the latest forecast information at https://t.co/8XSA9BIBPw for your specific points of interest. #azwx pic.twitter.com/6Tk4bK1ljZ
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 13, 2020