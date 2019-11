Asesinan a puñaladas a joven de 14 años afuera de su casa en Glendale

#Help us identify suspects who fatally stabbed 14yo Elijah Ochoa-Gamez in front of his home near 49/Bethany Home 11:30PM Friday night 11/8/19. Suspect description below. Anyone with any info please call @SilentwitnessAZ 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO #Reward or call GPD 623-930-3000. pic.twitter.com/QL9KM49p4z

— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) November 10, 2019