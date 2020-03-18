null: nullpx
Alista el paraguas, se espera un miércoles lluvioso en Arizona

Nubosidad y precipitaciones se esperan para este miércoles en el valle con temperaturas máximas de 65 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 56 grados.
18 Mar 2020 – 09:31 AM EDT

Cielos nublados en Phoenix con temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 65 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 56 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, la probabilidad de aguaceros en puede aumentar durante el día en Phoenix.

Se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 65 grados Fahrenheit al sur del estado. Para el área de Tucson, se esperan fuertes lluvias con vientos a través de esta región.

Se espera una tormenta invernal al norte del estado. En Flagstaff y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 35 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 25 grados.


