Alista el paraguas, se espera un miércoles lluvioso en Arizona
Cielos nublados en Phoenix con temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 65 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 56 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, la probabilidad de aguaceros en puede aumentar durante el día en Phoenix.
Heads up Imperial County, showers coming your way. Expect this activity to increase in coverage throughout the day today and also spread east into Phoenix. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/T2HZ08mPgt
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 18, 2020
Se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 65 grados Fahrenheit al sur del estado. Para el área de Tucson, se esperan fuertes lluvias con vientos a través de esta región.
Here is the HRRR model radar simulation for today which shows precipitation increasing this morning and becoming more widespread this afternoon into evening as a cold front moves through. This will be accompanied by gusty winds and even a slight chance of thunder. #azwx pic.twitter.com/YJsnlUmPyu
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 18, 2020
Se espera una tormenta invernal al norte del estado. En Flagstaff y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 35 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 25 grados.
3/18/20 6:00 AM UPDATE: Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for high elevation areas. Here are the latest forecast snowfall amounts. Prepare for hazardous driving conditions across the high country and delay travel if at all possible!
#azwx pic.twitter.com/V95VOPgBWO
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 18, 2020