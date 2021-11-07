Trump could face federal scrutiny over new social media venture, experts say

Industry experts have also questioned why Orlando chose a relatively small and little known investment bank, the U.S. subsidiary of a London-based wealth management company, Kingswood Group, as the underwriter for his SPAC, rather than one the big U.S. banks with more experience in financing ‘blank check’ companies.

U.S. banks are wary of SPACs with ties to Chinese investors because of concerns over the lack of transparency of China's financial system, which makes it difficult to meet the volume of disclosures demanded by U.S. regulators.