null: nullpx
EN VIVO
Money & Business

On the verge of eviction

How Hispanic and Black mothers are fighting to stay in their homes.
Publicado 20 Dic 2021 – 03:54 PM EST | Actualizado 20 Dic 2021 – 04:08 PM EST
Comparte

On a recent fall afternoon, Marcela Urdiales joined a handful of her neighbors on the grass outside their apartment complex in Prince George's County, Maryland.

One after the other, the residents of the complex, called Franklin Park at Greenbelt Station, listed off the hardships unleashed by the covid-19 pandemic. They spoke of lost jobs, decimated incomes and heightened fears of losing their homes.

Más sobre Money & Business

Miami investor goes from taking on Trump to disrupting the global travel industry
ESTADOS UNIDOS

Miami investor goes from taking on Trump to disrupting the global travel industry

3 min de lectura
Trump could face federal scrutiny over new social media venture, experts say
ESTADOS UNIDOS

Trump could face federal scrutiny over new social media venture, experts say

9 min de lectura
The startup ' <b><a href="https://www.joinpapa.com/" target="_blank">Papa</a></b>' is an assistance service to help seniors stay independent at home. Papa pairs seniors and families with 'Papa Pals' to keep them company and help with household chores, even errands, transportation or just a conversation.
<b><a href="https://www.magicleap.com/en-us/about" target="_blank">Magic Leap</a></b> is one of the few 'unicorns' (that's the industry term for companies worth more than $1 billion) in Miami. It manufactures virtual reality headsets for computer games and various industrial uses. Magic Leap was founded in Plantation, South Florida, in 2010, and has amassed nearly $3.5 billion in funding from investors such as Google and Alibaba. It recently announced a partnership with Google Cloud.
ESTADOS UNIDOS

Here are ten Miami startups you might not have heard of

10 Contenidos
How the pandemic is transforming Miami into a new tech hub (though it may not replace Silicon Valley)
ESTADOS UNIDOS

How the pandemic is transforming Miami into a new tech hub (though it may not replace Silicon Valley)

19 min de lectura

Their anguish resonated with Urdiales, a 38-year-old single mother born in Ecuador. When the pandemic hit, she could no longer find work cleaning homes for the elderly. Little by little, she used up the $6,000 she had in savings to try to keep her rent payments up to date.

During much of the pandemic, she and her two children were protected by federal and state eviction moratoriums, actions taken by authorities to minimize the impact of the pandemic on tenants. But both were lifted in August. Around the same time, a judge ruled that Urdiales and her family owed nearly $9,000 in accumulated rent.

Comparte
RELACIONADOS:Money & BusinessUnited States