Miami investor goes from taking on Trump to disrupting the global travel industry

Mondee originally targeted the private airfare market and has since expanded to hotel and cars, cruise and tour offerings to create what it calls an Uber-like platform to help consumers bypass the avalanche of online travel data to get the best deals, connecting over 500 airlines and more than 50,000 gig and remote travel agents, according to a company presentation. “Just as there is now an Uber for transportation and a Netflix for entertainment, Mondee is quickly becoming a de-facto modern world travel marketplace,” it states.