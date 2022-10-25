Latinos could tip the scales in Nevada's senatorial and gubernatorial races: Univision poll



Methodology: Univision News commissioned a representative survey with Nevada registered voters age 18 and over. Interviews for this survey were conducted between October 12 and October 19, 2022. Data were collected using both probability and non-probability sample sources for a total of 1000 observations. The overall margin of error for the combined sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, including the design effect. The survey includes an oversample of Latino (n= 400, MOE +/- 4.9). The margin of sampling error may be higher for other subgroups. Surveys were administered in English or Spanish at the discretion of the respondent and included a mix of cell phone, landline telephone, text-to-web, and online self-completed interviews; all respondents were verified to be registered voters. We provide results for all registered voters (n=1000) and among likely voters (n = 721). The survey was overseen by Dr. Sergio Garcia-Rios, director of polling for Univision, and administered by BSP Research and Shaw & Co.