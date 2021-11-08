Nicaragua has now become an electoral dictatorship

As Washington’s attention shifted away from Central America, Ortega lost two more elections before finally winning the presidency in 2006 after forging a deeply cynical political pact with President Arnoldo Aleman that allowed him to gain office with only 35 percent of the vote. Once in office, he then took incremental yet purposeful steps to solidify his rule with the active support of the late Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Cuban and Russian advisors, and his ambitious new wife, whom he made vice president in 2017.