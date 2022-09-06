Nicaragua’s descent to darkness

The more the international community ignores the blatant abuses of the OrMu regime, the worse such abuses will become, to say nothing of potential actions by other countries. Encouragingly, the Biden Administration is reportedly looking at reducing or removing access for Nicaraguan products beyond sugar. Meantime, the CAFTA-DR freer trade agreement would never be consummated with Managua today, and non-democratic Nicaragua should therefore be left out of any upcoming discussions to update CAFTA-DR or link Central America to North American supply chains via the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).