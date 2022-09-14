The dictator who believes in God

It is unnecessary and inappropriate to question Daniel Ortega's Catholic faith. That's an entirely personal matter. But when he's alone, at night, how does he justify his crimes? The murders, tortures and grave violations of human rights committed by his government run against any sort of religion. And his recent campaign, attacking and jailing Nicaraguan leaders and Catholic priests, only highlights that flagrant contradiction. Ortega is a dictator who believes in God, who takes communion, represses and kills.