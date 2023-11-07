How to watch Donald Trump´s exclusive interview with Univision
This Thursday, November 9 at 10:00 pm ET, Univision will broadcast an exclusive live interview with former President Donald Trump.
Enrique Acevedo will interview the former president and leading Republican candidate at Mar-A-Lago, Florida. They will discuss his proposals, plans to win the Hispanic vote, and other important topics in a one-hour live broadcast.
Among the topics that they will address is how Trump, who currently leads the polls in voting intention for the Republican Party primaries, plans to handle the various legal cases he faces while moving forward with the electoral race.
When, how and where to watch Trump's Univision interview
- Day: Thursday, November 9.
- Time: 10:00 pm Eastern Time
The interview can be seen with simultaneous translation on all Univison platforms.
Univision:
our open television signal
Unimas:
in English with Spanish subtitles.
Vix:
Our digital TV platform will have a special broadcast that will begin one hour earlier, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time.
UnivisionNoticias.com and Univision.com:
the streaming of the interview can only be seen on our website.
Univision Noticias' YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter
will broadcast the version with simultaneous translation. It will also be broadcast in English.
Facebook of local Univision Noticias stations
In the Univision, Univision NOW and Univision Noticias applications.
Before the interview, there will be a special one-hour program that can be seen on ViX and Univision Noticias' YouTube.
Later, at the end of the interview, within the program Línea de Fuego, which is broadcast on Vix, there will be an analysis of the conversation between Trump and Acevedo.