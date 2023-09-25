Univision Poll: Donald Trump is the favorite among Republican Hispanics, despite his legal troubles

Despite the slowing of price increases over the past year, the perception of Latino voters is that costs are still too high, and they do not see that either of the two political parties have a clear plan to combat inflation. Only 27% of Latino voters believe Biden has a plan to deal with the cost of living, and only 22% believe the Republicans do. In contrast, 33% say Biden does not have a plan, versus 34% who say Republicans lack a plan.