Eight Democratic candidates will participate in 'Real America’, a presidential forum sponsored by Univision and the Democratic Party

Univision News will hold the 2019 Presidential Forum during the next California Democratic Party (CDP) State Convention, which will be held this Saturday, November 16th at the Long Beach Arena.

Presidential candidates Corey Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang will participate in the forum.

The moderators will be Univision’s Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderón as well as León Krauze, anchor of KMEX, the main local Univision station in Los Angeles. They will be responsible for asking candidates about the issues that most the Hispanic community, as well as the concerns of American society in general.

Where to watch the forum

The forum will be broadcasted to millions of viewers on all Univision platforms: on open signal and cable television as well as on all of our Univision platforms: in our website ( Spanish and English) , Facebook, ( Spanish and inglés) YouTube ( Spanish and English) and Twitter.

“As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision is committed to empowering the Latino community with information about the electoral process and the candidates,” said Univision News President Daniel Coronell. “Univision’s participation as co-host of this November’s Democratic Presidential Forum will allow candidates to present their presidential agenda on the #1 source of news and information for the Hispanic community and allow us to continue to meet our commitment.”

The forum will take place at the CDP’s upcoming 2019 State Convention at the Long Beach Arena from 4:00-6:00 pm PST on November 16, 2019.

Rusty Hicks, president of the Democratic Party of California, said that “on behalf of California’s nearly nine million Democrats, we look forward to hearing from this wonderful slate of Presidential candidates.”

The audience in the arena will consist of delegates of the CDP convention, members of the local community, and special guests.

“We will have an audience of 5,000 of the most dedicated Democratic activists and opinion-makers in the nation’s most populous state who are eager to hear the candidates’ ideas on how they will lead us out of the nightmare of the Trump era and into a bolder, brighter and more positive future,” Hicks added.