Lessons of a hurricane

And this is where the lessons of journalism come in. Every time there's the danger of a hurricane, I follow – religiously – the forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and two great meteorologists who are almost never wrong – John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) and Albert Martínez (@AlbertEltiempo) on Twitter. John, Albert and the other meteorologists at the NHC take care of me even if they don't know it. They tell me if I have to protect my home, if I have to evacuate with my family and when an important storm is expected to make landfall.