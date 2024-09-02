Cambiar Ciudad
Opinión

Dolores Huerta: "Kamala Harris is the only presidential candidate fighting for a fair and just America for working people"

"Vice President Harris has consistently supported policies aimed at strengthening unions and protecting the right to organize. She knows that unions are a powerful tool for workers, especially in industries with high concentrations of Latino workers, such as agriculture, hospitality, and construction."

Dolores Huerta's profile picture
Por:Dolores Huerta
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, meets with construction workers at the I-10, which was closed by an underpass fire on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 19. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, meets with construction workers at the I-10, which was closed by an underpass fire on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 19. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Imagen Alex Gallardo/AP

I have spent my life fighting for the dignity of work, and the rights of Latinos, disadvantaged workers, immigrants and women. I recognize a fighter when I see one. Vice President Harris is a fighter.

PUBLICIDAD

Vice President Harris has fought for labor and workers’ rights her entire career, during her time as a State Attorney General, United States Senator, and as Vice President. She brings a unique perspective and a deep understanding of the diverse fabric of America. She is a leader who listens, who engages, and who understands the importance of bringing all voices to the table and meeting voters where they are.

It’s why since announcing her candidacy, she’s received enormous support from labor unions. Educators, health care professionals, farmworkers, construction workers, postal workers, service, and public employees, as well as workers in communications, nursing, transportation, utility, and manufacturing, join a growing list of dozens of unions and nearly all of organized labor stands with the Vice President.

PUBLICIDAD

In Vice President Kamala Harris we have a true ally for working people and in particular, the Latino community. Throughout her career, Vice President Harris has been a vocal advocate for raising the minimum wage, building an economy that works for working people, strengthening workers' rights to organize, and fighting against workplace discrimination. These are issues that affect all workers, but they are particularly critical for our Latino communities, who often face unique challenges in the workplace.

Más sobre Opinión

Mi último noticiero
Jorge Ramos

“Al decir esta noche mis últimas palabras en el noticiero, me quedé pensando en todo lo que me queda por delante. Después de todo, los periodistas nunca se retiran. Estamos condenados toda la vida a perseguir noticias, a perseguir lo nuevo”. <br/>

Mi último noticiero

Opinión
8 mins
Inventando otro Macondo
Jorge Ramos

“El reto de la serie era, en el mejor de los casos, complementar al libro y dar una visión, entre millones, de cómo era la vida en Macondo. Y lo logra. Agradezco las narraciones tomadas íntegramente del libro y las magníficas actuaciones marcadas por las páginas más que por las improvisaciones”.

Inventando otro Macondo

Opinión
4 mins
Cómo vencer a Trump
Jorge Ramos

<b>“</b>En la cabeza de Trump todo conspira para demostrar su poder. Ganó la elección y el voto popular, se desvanecen los juicios en su contra, y legalmente se siente protegido para hacer lo que se le pegue la gana. Se siente en el tope. Es en este contexto que Trump amenazó con la imposición de aranceles contra México, Canadá y China”.

Cómo vencer a Trump

Opinión
5 mins
En México nadie sabe cómo
Jorge Ramos

<i>“Duele pero hay que decirlo: en México nadie sabe cómo detener la violencia. Si lo supieran, ya lo hubieran intentado. Lo que hemos visto desde la época de Felipe Calderón, cuando se declaró la guerra contra los narcos, son distintos experimentos -todos fallidos- para enfrentar la violencia”.</i>

En México nadie sabe cómo

Opinión
4 mins
La cruel y tonta idea de las deportaciones masivas
Jorge Ramos

<i>“Causarán un daño irreparable a miles de familias y a la economía estadounidense. No se trata de expulsar a los indocumentados sino de integrarlos a este país. Sería mucho más barato y efectivo. Pero Trump y sus asesores solo se oyen a sí mismos”.</i>

La cruel y tonta idea de las deportaciones masivas

Opinión
4 mins
Trump: una amenaza para México
Jorge Ramos

“Hay mucho que negociar antes que Trump tome posesión el 20 de enero. Pero el peligro de deportaciones masivas, aranceles y hasta de operaciones militares en su territorio ha puesto en alerta a la nueva presidenta de México. Sheinbaum y Trump ya hablaron y se dijeron esas cosas huecas que se dicen los presidentes por teléfono”.

Trump: una amenaza para México

Opinión
4 mins
Y si los latinos deciden la elección…
Jorge Ramos

“La realidad es que cada vez hay más votantes latinos. Este año hay 36.2 millones de hispanos elegibles para votar, casi cuatro millones más que en 2020, según el centro Pew. Y aunque no todos van a salir a votar, los que lo hagan serán suficientes para definir quién será el próximo presidente o presidenta de Estados Unidos”.

Y si los latinos deciden la elección…

Opinión
4 mins
El enemigo perfecto
Jorge Ramos

“Gane quien gane la elección en Estados Unidos, las cosas van a empeorar para los recién llegados. Los inmigrantes son el enemigo perfecto en esta campaña electoral. Son muy vulnerables, lo dejaron todo en su país de origen y no se pueden defender de los ataques injustificados de los políticos que solo quieren ganar votos”.

El enemigo perfecto

Opinión
5 mins
El mundo imaginario de Donald Trump
Jorge Ramos

&quot;En este caso, nos toca apuntar y corregir todas las mentiras que Trump ha dicho -y que sigue diciendo- sobre los inmigrantes, sobre la insurrección del 6 de enero del 2021 y sobre todos los esfuerzos ilegítimos por negar los resultados de las elecciones del 2020. Las democracias mueren, primero, desde dentro&quot;.

El mundo imaginario de Donald Trump

Opinión
5 mins
Por la familia, todo: Ruben Gallego sobre su candidatura para ser el primer senador latino de Arizona
Rubén Gallego

&quot;A los 14 años, vi a mi familia y a mi comunidad y me dije: hay un futuro mejor para nosotros; podemos progresar y las cosas pueden mejorar. Todo lo que hago y lo que soy tiene sus raíces en mi comunidad latina, y me llena de humildad poder llegar a representar a nuestra comunidad en el Senado. Es un deber que asumiré con orgullo y mucho honor.&quot; Read this content in <a href="https://www.univision.com/univision-news/opinion/por-la-familia-todo-ruben-gallego-on-running-to-be-arizonas-first-latino-senator" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000147-f3a5-d4ea-a95f-fbb7f52b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1726508152821,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-d1c8-de50-affb-f1df3e1d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1726508152821,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-d1c8-de50-affb-f1df3e1d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.univision.com/univision-news/opinion/por-la-familia-todo-ruben-gallego-on-running-to-be-arizonas-first-latino-senator&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000191-fbe7-dddd-a5f7-ffef61bf0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;english&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000191-fbe7-dddd-a5f7-ffef61bb0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">english</a>.

Por la familia, todo: Ruben Gallego sobre su candidatura para ser el primer senador latino de Arizona

Opinión
5 mins

One of the most pressing issues for working families is the struggle to make ends meet on wages that have not kept pace with the cost of living. Vice President Harris has been a staunch supporter of raising the federal minimum wage and recently announced several proposals for her first 100 days in office to bring down costs for American families.

Her plans would cut taxes for the middle class; reduce grocery costs and take on corporate price gouging; lower the costs of owning and renting a home; bring down the costs of prescription drugs; and relieve medical debt for millions of Americans. These bold actions will address some of the sharpest pain points Latino families are confronting and bolster their financial security given that Latinos own homes at significantly lower rates compared to white households; many Latino families have turned to food banks and food pantries; or cut back on meals to cope with the increased cost of living; Latino adults are 35 percent more likely to hold medical debt compared to white adults; and nearly 10 percent of Latino adults have reported not taking prescribed medication due to cost. This would all change with Vice President Harris as President.

PUBLICIDAD

Vice President Harris has consistently supported policies aimed at strengthening unions and protecting the right to organize. She knows that unions are a powerful tool for workers, especially in industries with high concentrations of Latino workers, such as agriculture, hospitality, and construction. Her support of labor unions reflects her belief in the power of collective action and her commitment to ensuring that workers have a voice in the workplace.

And Vice President Harris has always understood that labor rights are intrinsically linked to civil rights. She has been a vocal advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, including securing our border, creating a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who have earned it, many of whom are integral to our economy and yet live in fear of deportation.

While Vice President Harris promises to continue the pro-worker agenda of the Biden-Harris administration, Donald Trump’s Project 2025 threatens to rip away all of that progress. While in office, Trump rolled back protections for workers’ pay and safety, lost more than 150,000 manufacturing jobs during his final year, and eviscerated 839,000 energy workers jobs. During his presidency, major plants closed across the country, including a GM plant in Warren, Michigan, and several steel plants in Pennsylvania. Trump’s record of undermining and attacking unions at every turn is toxic for working families.

PUBLICIDAD

This election marks a pivotal moment in our history. And each of us will have a choice to make about which direction we want our country to go. Donald Trump despises Latinos, workers, and immigrants and wants to turn back the clock to a time before many of us had full rights and freedoms, when the rich did well while the middle class was left behind. We cannot go back!

I choose to go forward, into the future. A future that makes room for all Latino families. A future where our middle class is strong, our freedoms are secure, and our democracy is sound. That’s what Vice President Harris is fighting for. And that’s why I’m all-in to elect Vice President Harris the next president of the United States! ¡Porque con Kamala, sí se puede!

She believes, like I do, that America is only as great as the opportunities we create and the doors we open, for each and every American. Vice President Harris fights relentlessly for the people.

¡Sí se puede!

Disclaimer: We selected this Op-Ed to be published in our opinion section as a contribution to public debate. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of its author(s) and/or the organization(s) they represent and do not reflect the views or the editorial line of Univision Noticias.

Relacionados:
OpiniónElecciones en Estados Unidos 2024Voto HispanoKamala Harris

Nuestro streaming gratis y en español. Entretenimiento sin límites, en vivo y on-demand

Con esa misma mirada
Con esa misma mirada
Gratis
Mamá reinventada
Mujeres Asesinas
Gratis
Isla Brava
Gratis
Papás por Siempre
Gratis
PRI: Crónica del fin
Gratis
El Dentista
Gratis
Tráiler: De viaje con los Derbez (Temporada 5)
¿Quieres ver todo el catálogo de contenidos?
ir a ViX
PUBLICIDAD