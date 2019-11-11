Univision fellowship offers six months of training and journalism experience to formerly incarcerated people

The CZI Justice Fellowship is a six-month journalism training and reporting program at Univision for adults who have been impacted by the criminal justice system.

Reporting Fellows will participate in journalism trainings, receive mentorship from industry professionals, and have access to media equipment as they report on issues related to criminal justice with an emphasis on reentry, for the Univision audience.

The Fellowship is part of a longer 12-month news and storytelling campaign examining issues pertaining to reentry and highlighting successful “comeback stories” of formerly convicted and incarcerated Latinos in California, Arizona, and Florida. Three (3) Fellows will be selected (ideally one in each state) to work with a local Univision station in their area.

The initiative is being supported by a grant from the Chan-Zuckerberg Institute.

Responsibilities



Justice Fellows will be expected to:

- Participate in a 1-week orientation and journalism training at the beginning of the Fellowship (location TBD)

- Participate in weekly editorial meetings with other Justice Fellows and Univision project leads (in-person, phone, or video conference) throughout the Fellowship.

- Participate in monthly individual check-ins with a Univision journalism mentor

- Report and produce at least two (2) stories per month (a short video, written article, interview, info-graphic, photo essay, first-person commentary, etc.) on topics related to criminal justice reform.

- Attend a final program event (community forum, panel discussion, etc.)

- Fellows should expect to participate in additional editorial meetings as required or requested by their journalism mentors and/or local news directors.

Qualifications:

Required:

Bilingual Spanish + English

Strong writing, research, and fact-checking skills

Strong verbal and interpersonal communication skills

Able to work both collaboratively and independently to achieve team goals

Must have an interest in using journalism as a tool to increase public awareness of criminal justice issues in Spanish-speaking communities.

Must bring a deep understanding shaped by lived experience of how the criminal justice system impacts individuals, families, and communities.

Must be based in one of the following states: California, Arizona, Florida

Must be able to commit to 20 hours per week for the duration of Fellowship (6 months)

Must be able and willing to attend a 1-week (40 hour) Fellowship orientation and training at the start of the Fellowship at a location TBD (possibly Miami, FL).

Fellows must have access to reliable, local transportation for their assignments in the local region where they will be reporting.

Desired:

Some prior experience with journalism, writing or storytelling

Strong relationships with local organizations, leaders, or community groups working on justice-related issues

Familiarity with Univision news content and target audience

Video production experience (shooting, scriptwriting, or digital editing)

Familiarity with news writing styles and reporting fundamentals

Experience with digital photography + DSLR camera operation

Experience with audio production for radio or podcast

Experience with on-camera or on-air hosting

Compensation: $25/hour, Partial Benefits

To Apply:

Email a resume, a cover letter, 2 professional or academic references, and no more than 3 work samples (if available; not required) to: unicontigo@univision.net