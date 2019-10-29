These organizations help those leaving prison: jobs, healthcare, emotional support and housing

Every year, 650,000 men and women leave prison. The day which is longed for both by them and their loved ones becomes the start of a journey that isn’t always a bed of roses. For example, recidivism over the nine years following release is above 80% in men and 77% in women.

What can be done so that they don’t go back? Governmental, non-governmental, religious and community organizations offer different types of help. Some focus on searching for employment, one of the most difficult issues for those who leave without references and a negative behavior report against them. Others offer psychological tools, guides to obtaining documents, healthcare or support in controlling addiction.

Have you had any experience with these organizations (good, bad or average?)

Write to us at unicontigo@univision.net . We promise to protect your identity, if that is what you prefer.

Here is a list of some associations, as well as their contact details:



With the support of Katiuska Silva and Mili Zupan.

(*)

This work forms part of the “Second chance” project, thanks to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Coordination: Tamoa Calzadilla and Olivia Liendo.

Research and production assistance: Ana María Carrano, Alexandra Barrera, Albany Urbaez Tahuil and Carolina Rosas.

Photography and photography layout: David Maris.