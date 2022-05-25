Paths to Success: How to Help Your Child Jumpstart Their Future

It’s hard to believe the end of the school year is around the corner! With some in-person celebrations returning, our kids get a much-needed opportunity to shine alongside their friends (and feel a sense of normalcy)! I recently felt emotional seeing my daughter on stage at school for the first time since the pandemic. But even more than the performance, I was struck by witnessing her jump in to help a classmate who was feeling overwhelmed before they went on stage. After the show, I let her know that watching her show such kindness was the highlight of the night for me and asked her to reflect on why it mattered. Guided by her, we had a beautiful conversation about empathy. For me, it was a reminder that it’s often the behind-the-scenes moments that are the real showstoppers because they give us a peek into our child’s development.