Summer ReMix: 3 ideas to mix up summer fun and keep your kids learning

We’re focused on their social/emotional development too and daily journal writing and conversations to reflect on the day, including the highs and lows, has really helped. This week my daughter’s journal reflection prompted her to share how a friend at camp was trying to pressure her to do things she didn’t want to do. While they were relatively small things, she felt uncomfortable so we had an open conversation about ways and things to say to make sure she was standing up for herself and communicating how the situation made her feel.