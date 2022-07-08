Summer ReMix: 3 ideas to mix up summer fun and keep your kids learning
In Learning Heroes’ new parent and educator national survey, we asked parents about the actions they plan to take for their children this summer and this is what rose to the top: quality time with family and friends; focusing on social/emotional skills; and supporting academics (reading, writing and math skills).
As a parent, I have the same plans for my girls and am finding different ways to support them based on their strengths, areas for support, and interests. With work and busy schedules, it’s not always easy but the good news is whether helping your child be on track with math or staying active and connected to loved ones, summer is a great time to mix it up and have fun! Kids thrive and learn best when they feel connected to who they are learning with and what they are learning.
Here are 3 ideas to help remix your summer learning…
1. Review Key Skills
Think about the skills for your child to work on based on your own observations and teacher feedback at the end of year. You can also take a few minutes to use the Readiness Check to know how your child is doing with grade-level math and reading skills and get connected to fun, easy-to-use videos, activities and more to help them practice those skills every day (even while you’re on the go!).
For my rising third grader, we’re focused on reading every day as well as math word problems and basic multiplication. I use breakfast time or the drive to her summer program to make math come to life for her. For example, I’ll ask her questions like: if camp starts at 8:30 am and ends at 5 pm, how long are you at camp?
2. Replay What Matters Most
What does your child want to learn? What makes them light up with confidence and joy? Ask your child how they are feeling–about themselves and their friendships. Lean into what keeps them motivated and look for resources in your community and online based on your child’s needs and interests.
Quality time con los abuelos is a high priority for us over the summer. We’re also letting their interests guide learning. This includes going to the library so they can choose their own books–for my youngest it means anything about animals and dogs and for my oldest it means plenty of graphic novels.
We’re focused on their social/emotional development too and daily journal writing and conversations to reflect on the day, including the highs and lows, has really helped. This week my daughter’s journal reflection prompted her to share how a friend at camp was trying to pressure her to do things she didn’t want to do. While they were relatively small things, she felt uncomfortable so we had an open conversation about ways and things to say to make sure she was standing up for herself and communicating how the situation made her feel.
3. Reflect on Progress
Share what you’ve noticed about your child’s interests and progress with tutors, summer program leaders and new teachers in the fall. You can use this Dear Program Leader Letter to share your important insights. You are the expert on your child and especially after all of the Covid related disruption to learning, you can help make sure your child is getting what they need by proactively communicating what you know about them.
I’ve let our program leaders know that my daughter can be shy at first until she’s connected with an adult or new friend. I’ve also shared our math goals related to practicing multiplication in preparation for third grade. Throughout the summer, I’m going to jot down progress I’m seeing at home and through their summer programs so that I can share that information with their new teachers in the fall. This will be especially important for my rising Kindergartener who will be starting a new school.
Parents nationally tell us they want a better understanding of how their child is progressing and what’s expected at each grade. They also want their children to have fun this summer! That’s why this summer is all about finding the ‘mix’ that is right for your family. For more ideas, resources, and videos check out Summer ReMix.