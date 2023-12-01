The Power of the Radical Fund: Investing in the Next Generation

When the bell rings on the first day of school, you expect teachers to welcome students into their classrooms without much fuss. However, in the movie RADICAL on the first day of school the newest sixth-grade teacher, Sergio Juarez, invited his students to imagine their classroom was an ocean and each cluster of rearranged desks represented boats with a limited number on board. They were confused but motivated by curiosity, so they decided to play the game that asked them to think mathematically.