The Power of the Radical Fund: Investing in the Next Generation
When the bell rings on the first day of school, you expect teachers to welcome students into their classrooms without much fuss. However, in the movie RADICAL on the first day of school the newest sixth-grade teacher, Sergio Juarez, invited his students to imagine their classroom was an ocean and each cluster of rearranged desks represented boats with a limited number on board. They were confused but motivated by curiosity, so they decided to play the game that asked them to think mathematically.
RADICAL shares the true story of a determined teacher who reminds us that potential knows no boundaries. Set in Matamoros, a Mexican city along the US border, the film shows us how complicated the barriers to success can be when there are few opportunities. It is a mirror to the challenges that many Latine students in the US face every school year. This includes a lack of educational resources, teachers who are exhausted and overworked, and a community burdened by the impacts of poverty and violence.
A Reality of Latino Students in the US In the US
Latines are the largest ethnic minority and the number of Latine students in US public schools reflects that. According to UNIDOS US, by 2030 Latino students are expected to make up almost 30% of students in grades K-12. The growth of Latine youth in schools should also mean an increase in resources and access. However, the graduation rates for Latine students in higher education continue to lag behind the national average in the US, perpetuating a cycle of limited access to professional opportunities.
Often, underfunded schools in the US serving Latine students struggle to provide essential and culturally competent resources, preventing students from realizing their full potential. Committed teachers and administrators are also influenced by unrealistic expectations for the school year, growing workloads, and inequitable salaries.
These systemic shortcomings widen the gap, making it increasingly difficult for Latine youth to succeed. Affordability plays a huge factor, alongside the impacts of the pandemic. Latine students enrolled in college are not all making it to graduation.
The Power of Curiosity and Community
That’s what makes the story of RADICAL so extraordinary, it is a powerful testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of Latine students. It demonstrates that when given the chance, they can soar beyond societies, their families, and even their expectations. Imagine what we could accomplish if Latine communities received more than 1% of philanthropic funding.
At Hispanics in Philanthropy, we believe that generosity, in all its forms, can mobilize and amplify the power of our communities. That’s why we launched the RADICAL fund—Inspired by the movie, RADICAL, starring Eugenio Derbez—in partnership with Participant Media.
The Radical Fund will support several organizations working on closing the achievement gap, retention, graduation, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, leadership development, and healing-centered strategies to support Latinx students at home, in school, and the community. These nonprofits are trusted leaders in their communities and are working to create a multigenerational impact on the lives of Latine students and their families.
If we want to break down the barriers blocking Latine youth from opportunities, we must act collectively.
So what can you do?
Go watch the movie with your family and friends. Eugenio Derbez gives an incredible performance. And for many of the children in the movie, it’s their first time acting. Share the film with your community. We hope it can spark conversations about the barriers young people face when trying to succeed.
Engage with our Radical Fund campaign. In the spirit of the movie, you can join the movement of people working to support Latine students. Visit www.hipgive.org/en/project/the_radical_fund to donate and learn more