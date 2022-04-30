Paths to Success: How to Help Your Child Jumpstart Their Future
What’s the end goal in parenting? We want our children to find their passions and purpose to live a happy and healthy life even after they leave our nest. Part of that is helping them navigate key transition points like high school. While it can be both an exciting and stressful time, it’s an important moment to reflect on your child’s interests, strengths, and areas that need support. The good news is, success is a journey with different paths and opportunities, whether it includes a four-year college or a technical program. According to national research by Learning Heroes, most Latino parents say it is absolutely essential or very important for their child to go to college.
As a first generation Colombian American, I clearly understood my family's expectations on going to college and am thankful for the critical life skills they instilled in me. We also didn’t have experience navigating the college application process. While I don’t have regrets about my journey, upon reflection, I realize that I applied to all ‘safety’ schools (colleges I was sure I would get into) rather than having the confidence to apply to at least one ‘reach’ school, even if it was a long shot.
Whether your child is in middle school or has already started high school, here are five short tips to help your child approach this time with optimism and an open mind as they find the path toward their future. You can also check out Learning Heroes’ Paths to Success for more free, easy to use resources to support each of the following areas.
Know the milestones
Teachers say the #1 way to know how your child is progressing is to be in regular contact with the teacher. Check in regularly with teachers and counselors about a plan for high school graduation and don’t be afraid to ask questions or share your insights about your child. Find out about application deadlines, take relevant tests, and ask for help on understanding what the results mean for your child. Important tests can include annual state tests and the PSAT, SAT, and ACT.
Nurture life skills
Lean into how your teen is feeling–for example, ask them to share their high and low points of the day. Get help to strengthen life skills such as organization, communication, confidence and managing stress. If your child seems disconnected or unmotivated to participate in school or be with friends, this could be a sign that they need support. You are not alone–there are many resources online and in your community.
Reflect on interests
Talk to your teen about their passions and the kinds of jobs that interest them. Ask them questions like “What makes you happy?” “What can you imagine yourself doing in the future?” “Is there a career or field you want to learn more about?” Based on what they share, research different career paths together. Help them see the connection and feel excited that the choices they make now lay the path to their future.
Consider class choices
The classes your child takes in middle school will have an impact on the courses they can choose in high school. Each spring, with the help of school counselors, students can select the classes they’d like to take the following year. Once in high school, encourage your child to find classes based on interest and level, such as career and technical education (CTE) or advanced placement (AP). Taking either one or both of these paths can save time and money in college! And did you know that completing Algebra 1 sets your child up for next level math/science classes and useful skills, no matter their career choice.
Plan ahead
Explore financial aid options early and find out how the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) works. Research different kinds of colleges, like smaller ones, that can often offer a great education and more scholarship opportunities. Learn how to set up a Child Savings Account (CSA). Children who have a $500 CSA are three times more likely to attend college and four times more likely to graduate than those who do not.
When I was growing up my father would quote the saying “choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” But he and my mother didn’t just say these words, they modeled it through an incredible work ethic and dedication to growing in their careers, at times working multiple jobs to advance through new opportunities. I’m grateful for this mindset, as finding a career path that suits my skills and fills my soul is a gift. As a parent, know that you are role modeling important life skills every day that will help guide your child well into their future.