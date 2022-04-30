Paths to Success: How to Help Your Child Jumpstart Their Future

When I was growing up my father would quote the saying “choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” But he and my mother didn’t just say these words, they modeled it through an incredible work ethic and dedication to growing in their careers, at times working multiple jobs to advance through new opportunities. I’m grateful for this mindset, as finding a career path that suits my skills and fills my soul is a gift. As a parent, know that you are role modeling important life skills every day that will help guide your child well into their future.