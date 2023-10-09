Optimum and Univision Foundation invite middle and high school students to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
This Hispanic Heritage Month, we are asking students to think about how they stay connected with their communities. Opportunities to connect culturally with others occur each day, whether through media and entertainment, experiences, or relationships with people in your community.
In 500 words or less, choose a person, group of people, or cultural experience (TV show, movie, music, app, event) that has helped you to connect to Hispanic culture and what that means to you.
Eligibility Requirements:
- You must be a student in grades 6-12 who attends a school in the Optimum service footprint.
- You do not have to be Hispanic to apply.
- Your essay must be in English.
- All essay submissions must be received by 11:59 pm EST on October 31, 2023.
- Children and household members of Altice USA employees are not eligible to apply.
Hispanic Heritage Month is a special time to celebrate and honor the rich diversity and contributions of Latino communities in the United States. It is an opportunity to recognize and highlight the stories, traditions, and achievements of Hispanics, and how these contributions have enriched American society.
Through this initiative, Optimum and Univision Foundation seek to foster young people's connection with Hispanic culture and promote greater understanding and appreciation for diversity. They recognize that cultural connection can happen in many different ways, whether through the music we listen to, the TV shows and movies we watch, the apps we use, or the events we participate in.
By participating in this essay contest, students have the opportunity to reflect on how they have experienced and connected with Hispanic culture, and how this has influenced their identity and perspective. They can share how a Spanish-language TV show has allowed them to learn more about their roots and traditions, how Latin music has inspired them, or how an app has helped them stay connected with their community.
It is important to note that you do not have to be Hispanic to participate. This contest is open to all middle and high school students who attend a school in the Optimum service footprint. Diversity is a core value, and students from all cultural backgrounds are encouraged to share their experiences and reflections.
The deadline for essay submissions is October 31, 2023, at 11:59 pm EST. Students should write their essays in English.
