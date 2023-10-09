Optimum and Univision Foundation invite middle and high school students to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a special time to celebrate and honor the rich diversity and contributions of Latino communities in the United States. It is an opportunity to recognize and highlight the stories, traditions, and achievements of Hispanics, and how these contributions have enriched American society.

Through this initiative, Optimum and Univision Foundation seek to foster young people's connection with Hispanic culture and promote greater understanding and appreciation for diversity. They recognize that cultural connection can happen in many different ways, whether through the music we listen to, the TV shows and movies we watch, the apps we use, or the events we participate in.