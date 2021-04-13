Univision is proud to be a founding partner in the first-ever 'Mental Health Action Day' to empower the Hispanic community to take action on mental health

In partnership with nearly 200 brands, nonprofits, and cultural leaders, Univision is proud to be a founding partner in the first-ever Mental Health Action Day on Thursday, May 20th, when we will encourage and empower people to take the next step for #MentalHealthAction.

Over the past two decades, suicide rates have risen, particularly among young adults. And the COVID pandemic has accelerated the already dire crisis, giving way to what many mental health professionals have called the “second pandemic.”

Though more people than ever are comfortable discussing mental health, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remains a challenge. Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.

Partners will encourage people to take their first steps towards mental health action -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes. Resources and tools will be available for people to seek help in a myriad of ways from starting a meditation practice, learning how to support a friend, or advocating for change.

Mental Health Action Day is being planned in partnership with MTV and Taskforce, a cultural organizing agency that builds capacity for those taking on the most pressing challenges facing our communities, our nation and our world.

“ Univision’s commitment to informing and empowering our community related to health and wellness is long-standing. Providing resources and information about mental health, especially in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is critical for our community. We commend MTV for providing this platform and all those joining us in participating in the Mental Health Action Day to help young Latinos take the first step towards improving their mental wellbeing,” said Ron Estrada, Senior Vice President, Head of Government Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility, Univision.

Additional participants and more information about how each partner will activate on May 20 will be forthcoming. More on Mental Health Action Day and initial partners can be found at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

