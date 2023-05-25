Our Adolescents are in a Mental Health Crisis Right Now. Here’s What’s Happening, and What is Causing it.

During Covid, teens were being locked at home 24/7 without being able to interact with anyone other than their parents in-person. Although one may argue that they often still talked to friends via social media, studies have shown that this is not the same as in-person interactions. In-person interactions allow for a deeper sense of connection, empathy, and understanding compared to online communication, which may feel more detached and superficial. This is why older teens are among the group that experienced most loneliness during lock-down. Isolation and loneliness result in increased risk of depression.