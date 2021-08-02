He hired his family and created a multi-million dollar business

With a solid foundation of work ethic and family, Rozalado Services now generates over $8 million in revenue annually. Even with this achievement, Ricardo continues to push the bar, constantly finding ways to stay one step ahead. He is currently one of the few latinos in the tech space finding ways to evolve his business by developing the app “Route”, which helps cleaning companies be more effective while out on the field. That’s been Rciardo’s dream all along: helping others achieve their dreams, just like he did.