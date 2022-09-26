How to Get the Most Out of Parent-Teacher Meetings, Especially This Year



Share your goals and insights about your child. Ask direct questions to find out exactly what’s expected this year and how your child is progressing with grade-level skills. Here are some example questions:

–How is my child being supported with grade-level work, despite the disruption to learning over the past couple of years?

–What are the most important grade-level math skills my child is expected to learn and how can I support those skills at home? What kinds of resources do you suggest online or in the community?

–How is my child connecting with classmates? Are they engaged in class and asking/answering questions?

–Can we set up a date/time to touch base in a month about my child’s progress? Let the teacher know you’d like to stay in regular contact.