Would you pass a driving test today?

DRIVING TEST
Dashed white lines on the pavement mean...
you are allowed to cross the line carefully
the left lane is for cyclists and motorcyclists
traffic flows both ways
no lane changes allowed
You can change lanes when it is safe to do so.
You can change lanes when it is safe to do so.
DRIVING TEST
Parking spaces for handicapped drivers are ...
white
red
green
blue
The color blue is used to identify parking places for handicapped drivers. Only handicapped persons can park there, displaying a special identification card.
The color blue is used to identify parking places for handicapped drivers. Only handicapped persons can park there, displaying a special identification card.
DRIVING TEST
What should you do to avoid highway crashes?
stay to the left of your lane while you drive
follow far enough back behind
change lanes often
follow the other vehicles right behind them
Keeping a long enough following distance (the space between your vehicle and the car ahead of you) is a tremendous help to keep from crashing the vehicle in front of you. The longer the distance between your car and others, the more time you will have to react.
Keeping a long enough following distance (the space between your vehicle and the car ahead of you) is a tremendous help to keep from crashing the vehicle in front of you. The longer the distance between your car and others, the more time you will have to react.
DRIVING TEST
If you see this sign while you are driving, you should:
slow down your car
speed up your car
turn left and then right
turn right and then left
This sign warns of a slippery pavement. If it is raining, slow down. Avoid accelerating or braking abruptly. Make turns slowlyVira a baja velocidad.
This sign warns of a slippery pavement. If it is raining, slow down. Avoid accelerating or braking abruptly. Make turns slowlyVira a baja velocidad.
DRIVING TEST
Can you pass a school bus that has stopped and has its red lights flashing?
Yes, but after coming to a full stop, and yielding before continuing
Yes, but you cannot continue any faster than 20 mph
Yes, but slow down and be ready in case any children run into the way
No, you must come to a full stop
It is against the law for drivers to pass school buses when they have their warning lights on. On two-way streets, or highways, all drivers, going either direction, must stop if a school bus is picking up or dropping off children.
It is against the law for drivers to pass school buses when they have their warning lights on. On two-way streets, or highways, all drivers, going either direction, must stop if a school bus is picking up or dropping off children.
DRIVING TEST
If you run off the road by accident, you should:
Shift gears
Use the hand brake
Take your foot off the accelerator pedal
Take your foot off the brake pedal
Stay calm and hold the steering wheel firmly. Take your foot off the gas pedal but do not slam on the brakes. Avoid over-correcting. Sometimes, a driver turns too far the other way, when trying to avoid a collision or keep from running off the road. This can flip the vehicle or turn it into incoming traffic.
Stay calm and hold the steering wheel firmly. Take your foot off the gas pedal but do not slam on the brakes. Avoid over-correcting. Sometimes, a driver turns too far the other way, when trying to avoid a collision or keep from running off the road. This can flip the vehicle or turn it into incoming traffic.
DRIVING TEST
When a single yellow dashed line separates two lanes of traffic, moving in opposite directions...
I can always cross the line to change lanes
I can never cross the line
I can temporarily cross the line when I pass a vehicle in front of me
I must stay left of the line
You must stay to the right of the line. You can cross this line temporarily when safely passing the car ahead of you.
You must stay to the right of the line. You can cross this line temporarily when safely passing the car ahead of you.
DRIVING TEST
Where do most car and motorcycle crashes happen?
On one-way roads
In roundabouts
On high-speed highways
In intersections
More crashes happen in intersections than anywhere else. Be especially carefully when approaching a crossroads.
More crashes happen in intersections than anywhere else. Be especially carefully when approaching a crossroads.
DRIVING TEST
When the traffic light changes to green...
You may go ahead
You may go ahead but only if the intersection is clear
Stop, yield and then go
You may not go ahead
Keep going, and yield to other vehicles that are still in the intersection. Approach slowly enough that you can stop quickly if the light changes.
Keep going, and yield to other vehicles that are still in the intersection. Approach slowly enough that you can stop quickly if the light changes.
DRIVING TEST
If, as you approach an intersection, you see this sign and there is no line to stop at, what should you do?
I cannot go ahead; I immediately turn around
I go ahead slowly without stopping
I stop before entering the intersection
I stop just after entering the intersection
At a stop sign, you must stop the vehicle at the line there. If there is no stop line, stop before the crosswalk. If there is no crosswalk painted there, stop before you get to the intersection, but far enough ahead to clearly see approaching traffic and yield to vehicles that reached the intersection before you.
At a stop sign, you must stop the vehicle at the line there. If there is no stop line, stop before the crosswalk. If there is no crosswalk painted there, stop before you get to the intersection, but far enough ahead to clearly see approaching traffic and yield to vehicles that reached the intersection before you.
DRIVING TEST
The legal limit for blood alcohol count (BAC) above which you can be arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) is...
0.10%
0.08%
0.07%
0.05%
It is against the law to operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count over 0.8%.
It is against the law to operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count over 0.8%.
DRIVING TEST
What does this sign mean?
No U turns
U turns allowed
sharp curve to the left ahead
mandatory left turn
Where there is this sign, you can make a U-turn.
Where there is this sign, you can make a U-turn.
DRIVING TEST
If you are in an intersection and hear an emergency vehicle's siren, you should...
Do not go forward; stop immediately in the intersection
Advance slowly and stop at the intersection
Continue through the intersection and stop
Continue through the intersection and go forward slowly
If you are in an intersection and an emergency vehicle is approaching, keep going, through the intersection, and stop as soon as you can. Never block intersections.
If you are in an intersection and an emergency vehicle is approaching, keep going, through the intersection, and stop as soon as you can. Never block intersections.
DRIVING TEST
In a roundabout or traffic circle, you should drive on...
Any direction
the direction of the cars coming on the other side
clockwise
counter-clockwise
Always take roundabouts counter-clockwise. Never stop in the circle.
Always take roundabouts counter-clockwise. Never stop in the circle.
DRIVING TEST
If the driver ahead of you is signaling with his or her hand and arm pointing up, this means the driver intends to...
turn right
turn left
slow down
stop
If the driver in front of you is making a hand signal upwards, this means the driver is about to turn right.
If the driver in front of you is making a hand signal upwards, this means the driver is about to turn right.
DRIVING TEST
This sign means...
School zone
Play zone
Pedestrian crossing
Library
You are near a school. Watch out for children at all times.
You are near a school. Watch out for children at all times.
DRIVING TEST
When you want to move into a highway, you should...
Enter at top speed
Stop before joining traffic on the highway
Always stop and yield to highway traffic
Adjust your speed to the highway traffic's speed
Never stop before merging with traffic on the highway, unless absolutely necessary. Keep up with the speed of the other traffic safely when you reach the end of the acceleration lane.
Never stop before merging with traffic on the highway, unless absolutely necessary. Keep up with the speed of the other traffic safely when you reach the end of the acceleration lane.
DRIVING TEST
This sign warns you of...
Slippery pavement
A road with many curves
A road uphill
A two-way road
This sign warns that you are approaching a road with sharp curves. The road ahead is curvy. Drive more slowly.
This sign warns that you are approaching a road with sharp curves. The road ahead is curvy. Drive more slowly.
DRIVING TEST
When you drive in fog, you should use your...
Headlights, dimmed
Emergency flasher
High-beam headlights
Parking lights
In fog, drive with your headlights dimmed. High beams reflect from the fog back at you, dazzling you and making it even harder to see.
In fog, drive with your headlights dimmed. High beams reflect from the fog back at you, dazzling you and making it even harder to see.
DRIVING TEST
At an intersection, when you are getting ready to turn left, if you see a vehicle approaching, you should...
Move to the side of the road and yield
Warn the approaching vehicle to stop
Change lanes
Yield to the approaching vehicle
When you are preparing to turn left, you must yield to vehicles and pedestrians.
When you are preparing to turn left, you must yield to vehicles and pedestrians.
DRIVING TEST
The driver of the car being passed should...
Stop
Hold your speed, without accelerating
Speed up
Move left
You must never speed up when another car is passing you.
You must never speed up when another car is passing you.
DRIVING TEST
When there is a solid yellow line and a dashed one on the opposite lanes of traffic, you should not pass...
If the dashed line is on your side
If the solid line is not on your side
If the solid line is on your side
None of the above
If you have a solid line and a dashed one between lanes going the opposite way, you cannot pass if the solid line is on your side.
If you have a solid line and a dashed one between lanes going the opposite way, you cannot pass if the solid line is on your side.
DRIVING TEST
This warning sign means...
Begin divided highway
Begin two-way traffic
End of divided highway
End of two-way traffic
The divided highway you are on is about to end. You will come to a highway with two-way traffic. Keep right.
The divided highway you are on is about to end. You will come to a highway with two-way traffic. Keep right.
DRIVING TEST
When there is water on the road, you should slow down to avoid...
wearing out your tires
over-heating your tires
traction (the tires against the road)
Hydro-planing
When there is water on the roadway, slow down. Driving fast in the rain may cause the vehicle to hydro-plane, and you may lose control.
When there is water on the roadway, slow down. Driving fast in the rain may cause the vehicle to hydro-plane, and you may lose control.
DRIVING TEST
If you go twice as fast on the highway, your braking distance is multiplied by...
three
four
five
two
At twice the speed, your braking distance is not twice as long, but four times as long.
At twice the speed, your braking distance is not twice as long, but four times as long.
DRIVING TEST
If you turn right in an intersection with this sign...
You are not allowed to turn right at this intersection
You can turn if the road is clear
You have to stop and then proceed with caution
You have to wait for the green light
If you want to turn right at an intersection with this sign, you must wait for a green light. You cannot turn left or right on a red light when there is this sign.
If you want to turn right at an intersection with this sign, you must wait for a green light. You cannot turn left or right on a red light when there is this sign.
DRIVING TEST
To let vehicles slow down and get off the highway, there are...
Exit ramps
Acceleration ramps
Roundabouts
Toll booths
Exit ramps are designed to slow down when leaving the highway.
Exit ramps are designed to slow down when leaving the highway.
DRIVING TEST
This blue sign means...
A hospital ahead
An inter-state highway ahead
A hotel ahead
A parking place for handicapped persons ahead
This is a service sign. This sign shows the way to a hospital.
This is a service sign. This sign shows the way to a hospital.
DRIVING TEST
On a highway with three or more lanes going the same direction, the closest lane to the left is used for...
Passing faster vehicles
Passing slower vehicles
Stopping vehicles in an emergency
Heavy trucks
On roadways with many lanes, the left-hand lane is for passing slower vehicles.
On roadways with many lanes, the left-hand lane is for passing slower vehicles.
DRIVING TEST
If you drive more slowly than the traffic on the highway, stay in the lane...
To the left of the road
Closest to the edge
Closest to the center of the road
Closest to the right of the road
If you are driving slower than the other traffic, stay in the lane closest to the right-hand side of the road.
If you are driving slower than the other traffic, stay in the lane closest to the right-hand side of the road.
DRIVING TEST
If you see an animal on the road, you should...
Speed up and quickly pass the animal
Honk and maintain your speed
Slow down
Open the window and should at the animal
An animal may cross the road suddenly, so slow down.
An animal may cross the road suddenly, so slow down.
DRIVING TEST
What does this panel with dashed-line arrows mean?
The lane ahead is open to traffic
Workers with flags ahead
The left lane curves ahead
The lane ahead is closed
This sequential arrow sign is used for work zones. It shows which part of the road is closed.
This sequential arrow sign is used for work zones. It shows which part of the road is closed.
DRIVING TEST
Vehicles approaching a roundabout or traffic circle should...
Yield to traffic in the circle
Enter the roundabout at 35 mph
Enter the roundabout to the left of the central islet
Come to a full stop
A roundabout is for controlling traffic at intersections, which circle around the island in the middle. Approaching vehicles must yield to traffic already in the circle. Always enter a roundabout to the right of the central island.
A roundabout is for controlling traffic at intersections, which circle around the island in the middle. Approaching vehicles must yield to traffic already in the circle. Always enter a roundabout to the right of the central island.
DRIVING TEST
This octagonal shape is...
A do-not-enter sign
A yield sign
A stop sign
A road-under-construction sign
A stop sign has 8 sides and white lettering on a red background, to show that the other traffic has right of way. Always stop your vehicle and yield to other traffic before proceeding.
A stop sign has 8 sides and white lettering on a red background, to show that the other traffic has right of way. Always stop your vehicle and yield to other traffic before proceeding.
DRIVING TEST
If you see two solid yellow lines on the road, this means that...
Passing allowed at any time
Passing prohibited
Passing allowed during the daytime
Passing allowed during the night-time
When you see a solid yellow line in the middle of the road, this means that no passing is allowed, in any lane.
When you see a solid yellow line in the middle of the road, this means that no passing is allowed, in any lane.
DRIVING TEST
If your vehicle is parallel-parked on the right side of the street, before merging into traffic you should...
Signal a left turn
Signal a right turn
Honk the horn
Turn on the emergency lights
When you parallel-park on the right-hand side of the street, you must signal a left turn to get back into traffic.
When you parallel-park on the right-hand side of the street, you must signal a left turn to get back into traffic.
DRIVING TEST
Unless it is forbidden, drivers should use the “three-point turn” to...
Turn left
Pass another vehicle on a narrow road
Change lanes
Make a U turn on a narrow road
Sometimes, you have to turn around without much room. Use a 'three-step turn' only if the road is too narrow to make a U-turn.
Sometimes, you have to turn around without much room. Use a 'three-step turn' only if the road is too narrow to make a U-turn.
DRIVING TEST
If someone is tail-gating you, you should...
Move to the left lane
Discourage this action and not allow the tail-gater to get around
Speed up
Not speed up and stay right
If another vehicle is tail-gating you, speed up and stay to your right.
If another vehicle is tail-gating you, speed up and stay to your right.
DRIVING TEST
The primary supports for a blind person to get around include...
a red cane and/or a trained guide dog
a red cane and/or a trained guide cat
a white cane and/or a trained guide dog
a white cane and/or a wheelchair
The primary support for a blind person's mobility are normally a white cane and/or a trained guide dog. Drivers must always yield to visually-challenged persons.
The primary support for a blind person's mobility are normally a white cane and/or a trained guide dog. Drivers must always yield to visually-challenged persons.
DRIVING TEST
Workers with flags or red signs are often positioned on highways and in work areas...
to stop, slow down or guide traffic safely through construction areas
to report accidents to the police department and insurance company
to slow vehicles down under the indicated speed limit
to determine the driver's blood alcohol count
Traffic controllers wear brightly colored / fluorescent vests or jackets and wave flags or red signs to guide traffic around work zones.
Traffic controllers wear brightly colored / fluorescent vests or jackets and wave flags or red signs to guide traffic around work zones.
DRIVING TEST
When a two-way highway has a special center lane, drivers from either direction can use this lane to...
turn right
take a U turn
pass
turn left
Drivers going either direction may use the central lane to turn left.
Drivers going either direction may use the central lane to turn left.
DRIVING TEST
If you are parked on the side of the road and want to get back into traffic...
use hand signals
yield to the traffic on the road
you have the right to pass
honk the horn so the others will see you
If you parked on the side of the road and want to get back into traffic, you must yield to traffic already driving on the road.
If you parked on the side of the road and want to get back into traffic, you must yield to traffic already driving on the road.
DRIVING TEST
What enables you to speed up at the end of most highway entry ramps?
A slow-down lane
A slow land
An acceleration lane
An access ramp
At the end of most highway entry ramps, you will see an acceleration lane to speed up to match the highway speed.
At the end of most highway entry ramps, you will see an acceleration lane to speed up to match the highway speed.
DRIVING TEST
The best way to drive on a curve is...
speed up gradually before entering the curve
drive more slowly before entering the curve
begin turning before the curve and rapidly speed up
stay on one side and as far from the left as possible
The best way to drive in a curve is to slow down before entering the curve to avoid having to brake in the curve.
The best way to drive in a curve is to slow down before entering the curve to avoid having to brake in the curve.
DRIVING TEST
When you join traffic on the highway, who has the right of way?
Traffic on the highway
The vehicle that is merging into traffic
The vehicle going slowest
The vehicle going fastest
When you join highway traffic, cars already on the highway have right of way.
When you join highway traffic, cars already on the highway have right of way.
DRIVING TEST
A solid double white line marks the edge of the land when...
It is allowed to go the same direction on both sides of the line, but crossing it is forbidden
It is allowed to go the same direction on both sides of the line, and cross it, too
It is allowed to go in opposite directions on both sides of the line, and cross it, too
It is allowed to go opposite directions on both sides of the line, but not to cross it
A solid white double line shows the edge of the lane, when it is allowed to drive the same direction on both sides of the line, but not to cross the line.
A solid white double line shows the edge of the lane, when it is allowed to drive the same direction on both sides of the line, but not to cross the line.
DRIVING TEST
Yellow diamond-shaped signs, with black lettering and symbols...
Stop signs
Destination signs
Warning signs
Service signs
Warning signs are normally yellow and diamond-shaped, with black lettering or symbols.
Warning signs are normally yellow and diamond-shaped, with black lettering or symbols.
DRIVING TEST
If a worker with signal flags is standing at a construction site, you must...
Stop and ask for help
Follow the signs if you are in the left lane
Follow the signs if you are in the right lane
Follow instructions no matter which lane you are in
If a worker with flags is directing traffic around a construction site, you must obey his/her directions, no matter which lane you are in.
If a worker with flags is directing traffic around a construction site, you must obey his/her directions, no matter which lane you are in.
DRIVING TEST
What should you do under unusual weather conditions?
Speed up
Switch to high beams
Increase my distance from the vehicle ahead of me
Change lanes frequently
Always leave a larger safety margin / distance under adverse weather conditions or in unusual traffic.
Always leave a larger safety margin / distance under adverse weather conditions or in unusual traffic.
DRIVING TEST
If you lose control of the steering wheel, you must...
Take your foot off the brake
Take your foot off the accelerator
Change speed
Use the hand brake
If you suddenly lose control of the steering wheel, take your foot off the gas pedal.
If you suddenly lose control of the steering wheel, take your foot off the gas pedal.
This test will find out how much you know about highway norms, traffic signs, and specific situations such as driving in school zones, what to do when there are emergency vehicles, how to drive under adverse weather conditions, or how to act with pedestrians and cyclists.
The number of questions on the actual test varies, depending on which State you take it in. For example: The written test in California has 46 multiple-choice questions, whereas Florida's has 50 questions. The passing score also varies depending on the State. We chose 50 questions for this test, and a driver needs at least 40 correct answers to pass (that is, at least 80%).
Source: Department of Motor Vehicles. Photos from Getty Images, Shutterstock, The Associated Press, Thinkstock LLC/Picture Quest.
