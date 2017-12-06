publicidad
Shakira, the biggest fan challenge: let’s see if you’re as much as a fan as you think

Test: answer these 10 questions and this quiz will find out what kind of Shakira fan you are.

Amaya Verde
Por:
Amaya Verde

'¿Dónde estás corazón?', 'Ciega, sordomuda', 'Suerte'... surely you’ve sung them a thousand times, but are you sure you know everything about Shakira? Here is the challenge: answer these 10 questions and find out what kind of fan you are.

1/10
Colombian
Shakira came into the world on 2 February 1977 in Colombia. In what city?
Barranquilla
Bogotá
Medellín
Cartagena
Right!
Shakira is from Barranquilla, where she took her first steps in music.
Wrong!
Shakira is from Barranquilla, where she took her first steps in music.
2/10
Shakira... Mebarak Ripoll
Do you know this singer’s middle name?
Mileva
María
Isabel
Sofía
Right!
Shakira Isabel Mebarak-Ripoll is the only daughter of William Mebarak and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll.
Wrong!
Shakira Isabel Mebarak-Ripoll is the only daughter of William Mebarak and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll.
3/10
Her origins
Shakira’s father, William Mebarak, was born in the United States and emigrated to Colombia when he was 5 years old. Do you know what Middle Eastern country her father’s family is originally from?
Lebanon
Libya
Morocco
Syria
Right!
Her father’s family emigrated to America from Lebanon. Her mother, Nidia del Carmen Ripoll, is Colombian, of Spanish descent.
Wrong!
Her father’s family emigrated to America from Lebanon. Her mother, Nidia del Carmen Ripoll, is Colombian, of Spanish descent.
4/10
HER FIRST ALBUM
What would you say was the singer / composer's first record?
Servicio de lavandería
¿Dónde están los ladrones?
Pies Descalzos
Magia
Right!
The Colombian singer brought out her record, Magia, at age 14. This album sold only just over 1,000 copies.
Wrong!
The Colombian singer brought out her record, Magia, at age 14. This album sold only just over 1,000 copies.
5/10
COMMITTED TO CHILDREN
What is the name of the Foundation she created to help vulnerable boys and girls?
Mano Amiga
Niños Adelante
Pies Descalzos
Planeta Infantil
Right!
Shakira founded Pies Descalzos in Colombia in the late 1990s after her first major international success with the song of the same name.
Wrong!
Shakira founded Pies Descalzos in Colombia in the late 1990s after her first major international success with the song of the same name.
6/10
Mother?
She shares her life with soccer player Gerard Piqué, from FC Barcelona. How many children do they have?
Three: Milan, William and Sasha
Two: Milan and Sasha
None
One: William
Right!
Shakira had her first child, Milan, in Barcelona on 22 January 2013. Two years later, Sasha was born, their second child.
Wrong!
Shakira had her first child, Milan, in Barcelona on 22 January 2013. Two years later, Sasha was born, their second child.
7/10
SUCCESSFUL SALES
What well-known song did she perform with singer Alejandro Sanz?
'Ojos así'
'Te dejo Madrid'
'Corazón Partío'
'La Tortura'
Right!
Her song 'La Tortura' was a worldwide sales success, with over 10 million copies distributed.
Wrong!
Her song 'La Tortura' was a worldwide sales success, with over 10 million copies distributed.
8/10
COLLABORATIONS
Which of the following performers has she never sung with?
Taylor Swift
Maluma
Rihanna
Maná
Right!
Shakira has collaborated with Maluma on 'Chantaje', with Rihanna on 'Can't Remember to Forget You' and with Maná on 'Mi verdad'.
Wrong!
Shakira has collaborated with Maluma on 'Chantaje', with Rihanna on 'Can't Remember to Forget You' and with Maná on 'Mi verdad'.
9/10
'Waka Waka'
What sports competition was 'Waka Waka' the official song of?
2012 Olympic Games in London
2010 Football World Cup in South Africa
2008 Olympic Games in Beijing
2014 Football World Cup in Brazil
Right!
Shakira sang 'Waka Waka', along with the South African group, Freshlyground, as the official song of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Wrong!
Shakira sang 'Waka Waka', along with the South African group, Freshlyground, as the official song of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
10/10
‘I FELL IN LOVE’ (ME ENAMORÉ)
Mi vida me empezó a cambiar, la noche que te conocí, tenía poco que perder... What are the next lyrics?
... y a Barcelona me fui
... y me lancé, oh sí
... y la cosa siguió así
... y un trago me di
Right!
In 'Me enamoré', the Colombian tells us how she fell in love with her current partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, of FC Barcelona.
Wrong!
In 'Me enamoré', the Colombian tells us how she fell in love with her current partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, of FC Barcelona.
You have a Shakira fixation!
You got 10 out of 10
Congratulations! You are an unconditional Shakira fan. You have sung and celebrated each success and know every detail of her life. You’re one of those who starts trembling when she announces a new song, and you get angry if anyone questions her love for Piqué.
Share your results
Eres un 'pies descalzos'
You got out of 10
You know Shakira quite well, but you need a little bit more to graduate. You have walked by the Colombian star’s side since her first hits, and you know that 'pies descalzos' is more than just running around barefoot.
Share your results
Wow, you’re a big hit yourself!
You got out of 10
You got on Shakira’s most commercial train ride, with 'Servicio de Lavandería', her all-time best-selling record. You have sung 'Suerte', 'Whenever, wherever', 'Te dejo Madrid' or 'Que me quedes tú' over and over. You need a little more baggage, but you’re on your way!
Share your results
You may be a 'Waka Waka'
You got out of 10
Shakira is not your strong point. Maybe you hummed 'Waka Waka' on the couch as you enjoyed the South African World Cup. But you need a bit more to be sure that 'Servicio de lavandería' is not just the laundry service you get in hotels…
Share your results
Pictures from Getty Images and the performer's official Facebook account. Javier Figueroa and Nuria Net collaborated with this article.
publicidad
publicidad
publicidad
publicidad
