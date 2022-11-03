Elyfer Torres releases ‘DIOSA’ under Rancho Humilde label

Torres speaks freely about putting her emotions on display, whether on-screen or in the studio. Writing DIOSA, she says, was a process in which she sat down in front of a mirror, and began jotting down small phrases to herself on post-it notes; reminders of what she ought to know about herself, or what she thought of the person staring back at her. YO SOY UNA DIOSA was a phrase she wrote and hung on the mirror, and it stuck with her enough to pen an entire song.