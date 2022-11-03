null: nullpx
Elyfer Torres releases ‘DIOSA’ under Rancho Humilde label

The Mexican actress-turned-singer is a rising star in the Latin world and her debut single is a brash nod to self-love.
Publicado 3 Nov 2022 – 02:04 PM EDT | Actualizado 3 Nov 2022 – 02:27 PM EDT
It does not take long to detect that Elyfer Torres has a confident carisma about her. The 25 year-old just launched her debut single, ‘DIOSA,’ with a music video in which she plays an empowered stripper, with lyrics that communicate that she is perfectly in control.

“Yo soy una diosa, morra peligrosa,

Yo soy quien decide si te acercas o me tocas”

Torres speaks freely about putting her emotions on display, whether on-screen or in the studio. Writing DIOSA, she says, was a process in which she sat down in front of a mirror, and began jotting down small phrases to herself on post-it notes; reminders of what she ought to know about herself, or what she thought of the person staring back at her. YO SOY UNA DIOSA was a phrase she wrote and hung on the mirror, and it stuck with her enough to pen an entire song.

