Escuelas de DC implementan operativo de seguridad en cruces peatonales
Escuelas públicas de Washington, DC, contarán con un guardia de seguridad para los cruces peatonales, con el fin de evitar accidentes para los estudiantes y sus familiares.
En este programa participarán las siguientes escuelas:
Escuelas primarias
Aiton
Adam
Amidon-Bowen
Bancroft
Barnard
Beers
Brent
Bruce-Monroe
Burrville
Bunker Hill
Burroughs
Charles Drew
Cleveland
Columbia Heights EC
C.W. Harris
Deal
Dorothy Heights
Eaton
Elliot Hines
Garfield
Garrison
H.D. Cooke
Hearst
Hendley
Houston
Hyde
Janney
J.O. Wilson
Ketchum
Key
Kimball/Sousa
Lafayette
Langley
Langdon
LaSalle
Lawrence Boone
Ludlow-Taylor
Mann
Maury
Marie Reed
Miner
Moten
Murch
Nalle
Noyes
Oyster Adams BS
Patterson
Payne
Peabody
Plummer
Powell
Randle Highlands
Raymond
Ross
Savoy
School Without Walls
School Within a School
Seaton
Shepherd
Simon
Smothers
Stanton
Stoddert
Takoma
Thomas
Thomson
Truesdell
Tubman
Turner
Tyler
Van Ness
Walker-Jones
Watkins
West EC
Wheatley
Whittier EC
Escuelas intermedias
Brightwood EC
Browne EC
Alice Deal
Brookland
Eliot-Hine
EL Haynes
Hardy
Kelly Miller
McKinley
Jefferson
Stuart-Hobson
Escuelas públicas charter
Achievement Prep
ADLRP/PCS & San Miguel
Basis
Blow Pierce Friendship
Bridges
Brightwood/Latin American
British International
Capitol City
Center City
Creative Minds
DC Bilingual PCS
DC Prep Charter
DC Prep Charter/Anacostia
DC Prep Anacostia Middle
DC Prep-Benning Academy
DC Scholars
E.L. Haynes Elem PCS
Eagle Academy Charter
Early Childhood Academy
Excel
Friendship
Friendship Charter
Friendship Collegiate
Friendship Woodbridge
Harmony Public
Imagine Hope-Tolson
Inspired Teaching
Kipp Douglas Campus
Kipp DC Grow
Kipp DC Smilow
Kipp Promise
Kipp Webb Campus
Kipp Wheeler Campus
Lamb PCS- Walter Reed
Lamb PCS-Latin American Montessori
Latin America Montessori
Meridian Public Charter
Mundo Verde
Mundo Verde PCS
Rocketship Legacy
Rocketship Rise
Sela Public
Shining Star Montessori
Solar
Thurgood Marshall
Two Rivers
Yu Ying