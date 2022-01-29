¿Quieres saber cuánta nieve cayó en tu área? Estos son los totales de la Gran Filadelfia, sur de Jersey y Delaware
FILADELFIA, PA- La tormenta del nordeste que azotó este viernes por la noche y el sábado trajo algunos totales impresionantes de nevadas.
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional ha estado recopilando mediciones de observadores capacitados e informes públicos durante el día en toda la región de Filadelfia, incluidos los condados de Pensilvania, Nueva Jersey y Delaware.
La costa de Jersey se llevó la peor parte de esta tormenta. A media mañana del sábado algunas comunidades ya reportaban más de un pie de nieve. La tormenta trajo fuertes nevadas en la mayor parte del valle de Delaware.
Algunas partes de Filadelfia tenían más de seis pulgadas de nieve. El sur de Delaware también se vio muy afectado, con al menos una comunidad reportando un pie de nieve.
Aquí están los últimos totales de nevadas del NWS:
Delaware
❄️Kent County
3 SW Magnolia 9.5 In
2 SSE Woodside 9.0 In
Dover 7.5 In
2 WSW Felton 7.0 In
Smyrna 5.0 In
❄️ New Castle County
Middletown 4.4 In
Odessa 4.2 In
1 Ese Midvale 4.0 In
Bear 4.0 In
Talleyville 3.8 In
Newark 3.7 In
Hockessin 3.1 In
❄️ Sussex County
Lewes 12.0 In
Long Neck 11.8 In
1 W Rehoboth Beach 11.7 In
Milton 10.0 In
Nueva Jersey
❄️ Atlantic County
Absecon 13.5 In
Egg Harbor Twp 12.5 In
Estell Manor 12.5 In
Mays Landing 12.5 In
Northfield 12.0 In
1 WSW Smithville 12.0 In
Egg Harbor Twp 11.5 In
2 SW Egg Harbor Twp 11.5 In
Port Republic 11.4 In
3 NNW Egg Harbor Twp 10.5 In
Ventnor City 10.0 In
Mays Landing 9.3 In
Hammonton 9.0 In
1 N Hammonton 9.0 In
Buena 6.0 In
Hammonton 6.0 In
❄️ Burlington County
Southampton Twp 8.0 In
2 SW Medford 7.5 In
Mount Holly 7.0 In
Delran 7.0 In
1 WNW South Jersey Regional 6.9 In
Hainesport 6.5 In
2 Nnw South Jersey Regional 6.5 In
1 S Florence 6.2 In
Lumberton 6.0 In
Burlington Twp 6.0 In
Columbus 5.8 In
Moorestown 4.0 In
❄️ Camden County
Haddon Township 6.6 In
Haddon Heights 5.5 In
Laurel Springs 5.4 In
Cherry Hill 5.1 In
Pennsauken 3.5 In
❄️ Cape May County
Avalon 15.0 In
Sea Isle City 14.0 In
Lower Twp 13.0 In
Ocean View 12.5 In
Goshen 12.5 In
Erma 11.0 In
Eldora 11.0 In
2 NW Cape May 11.0 In
Cape May Court House 11.0 In
Cape May 10.9 In
Ocean City 10.0 In
Potato Island 10.0 In
Villas 9.5 In
Dennisville 8.1 In
Green Creek 8.0 In
❄️ Gloucester County
Williamstown 8.0 In
Sewell 5.5 In
West Deptford Twp 5.3 In
Pitman 5.3 In
Monroe Twp 5.0 In
Greenwich Twp 4.6 In
❄️ Mercer County
Ewing 5.5 In
Hightstown 5.4 In
1 Ne Hamilton Square 5.4 In
Hamilton Square 3.4 In
❄️ Ocean County
Forked River 15.5 In
Brick 13.2 In
Toms River 13.0 In
1 SW Toms River 12.3 In
Lakehurst 11.5 In
Toms River 10.0 In
Barnegat Twp 9.8 In
Whiting 9.0 In
Tuckerton 8.0 In
❄️ Somerset County
Bridgewater 3.0 In
Raritan 3.0 In
Branchburg Twp 2.5 In
❄️ Sussex County
Sparta 2.8 In
4 WSW Wantage Twp 2.5 In
Byram 2.5 In
Sparta 1.3 In
Pensilvania
❄️ Bucks County
2 ESE Newtown 6.5 In
East Rockhill Twp 5.7 In
1 SE West Rockhill Twp 5.0 In
1 ENE Doylestown Airport 4.0 In
East Rockhill Twp 3.6 In
Springtown 3.5 In
Warminster 3.0 In
Plumstead Twp 2.5 In
Jamison 2.0 In
❄️ Chester County
1 WSW Valley Forge 5.0 In
West Caln Twp 5.0 In
East Nantmeal Twp 4.8 In
1 E East Fallowfield Twp 3.3 In
New London Twp. 3.1 In
Spring City 3.0 In
❄️ Delaware County
Folsom 6.1 In
Morton 4.7 In
Media 4.2 In
Thornton 4.1 In
Upper Chichester Twp 3.2 In
❄️ Lehigh County
Emmaus 2.0 In
❄️ Monroe County
Canadensis 2.0 In
Saylorsburg 0.8 In
❄️ Montgomery County
East Norriton 5.9 In
Norristown 4.5 In
Eagleville 4.4 In
King Of Prussia 4.2 In
New Hanover Twp 3.8 In
Conshohocken 3.0 In
Souderton 3.0 In
Plymouth Meeting 3.0 In
Harleysville 2.0 In
❄️ Northampton County
Bangor 4.0 In
Martins Creek 2.5 In
Hellertown 2.0 In
❄️ Philadelphia County
Fox Chase 6.1 In
Philadelphia International A 6.0 In
1 SE Point Breeze 5.5 In
Manayunk 4.5 In
1 S Philadelphia 4.0 In